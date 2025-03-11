Saga: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich. (AP) — GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich. (AP) — Saga Communications Inc. (SGA) on Tuesday reported net…

GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich. (AP) — GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich. (AP) — Saga Communications Inc. (SGA) on Tuesday reported net income of $1.3 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Grosse Pointe Farms, Michigan-based company said it had profit of 20 cents.

The broadcasting company posted revenue of $28.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $3.5 million, or 55 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $110.3 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SGA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SGA

