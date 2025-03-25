Sabesp: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAO PAULO (AP) — SAO PAULO (AP) — Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) on Monday…

SAO PAULO (AP) — SAO PAULO (AP) — Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) on Monday reported earnings of $245.6 million in its fourth quarter.

The Sao Paulo-based company said it had net income of 36 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 49 cents per share.

The waste management company posted revenue of $1.34 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.78 billion, or $2.60 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.7 billion.

