Ross Stores: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN, Calif. (AP) — DUBLIN, Calif. (AP) — Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of…

DUBLIN, Calif. (AP) — DUBLIN, Calif. (AP) — Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $586.8 million.

The Dublin, California-based company said it had profit of $1.79 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.65 per share.

The discount retailer posted revenue of $5.91 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.95 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.09 billion, or $6.32 per share. Revenue was reported as $21.13 billion.

Ross Stores expects full-year earnings to be $5.95 to $6.55 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ROST at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ROST

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.