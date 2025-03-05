Riskified: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Riskified Ltd. (RSKD) on Wednesday reported a loss of $4.1 million in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Riskified Ltd. (RSKD) on Wednesday reported a loss of $4.1 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 6 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 8 cents per share.

The provider of fraud-prevention services posted revenue of $93.5 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $90.2 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $34.9 million, or 20 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $327.5 million.

Riskified expects full-year revenue in the range of $333 million to $346 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RSKD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RSKD

