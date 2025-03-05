Ring Energy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Ring Energy Inc. (REI) on Wednesday reported earnings of $5.7…

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Ring Energy Inc. (REI) on Wednesday reported earnings of $5.7 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had net income of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 6 cents per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $83.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $67.5 million, or 34 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $366.3 million.

