REX: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — REX American Resources Corp. (REX) on Wednesday reported net income of $11.1 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Dayton, Ohio-based company said it had net income of 63 cents per share.

The ethanol producer posted revenue of $158.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $58.2 million, or $3.30 per share. Revenue was reported as $642.5 million.

