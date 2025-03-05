REV Group: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BROOKFIELD, Wis. (AP) — BROOKFIELD, Wis. (AP) — REV Group, Inc. (REVG) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $18.2…

BROOKFIELD, Wis. (AP) — BROOKFIELD, Wis. (AP) — REV Group, Inc. (REVG) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $18.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Brookfield, Wisconsin-based company said it had profit of 35 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 40 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 29 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $525.1 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $495.5 million.

