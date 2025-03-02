Resources for Caregivers of Military Veterans

For a growing number of family members and friends acting as caregivers for military veterans, the burden of war lasts…

For a growing number of family members and friends acting as caregivers for military veterans, the burden of war lasts long after a loved one returns home. According to 2023 data from RAND, a nonprofit research and analysis organization, there are 14.3 million military and veteran caregivers, or about 5.5% of the adult population, in the United States.

The costs of this caregiving can really add up. According to the RAND study, the “estimated aggregate economic value generated by veteran caregiving activities,” which are often rendered on an unpaid, voluntary basis, runs between $119 billion and $485 billion annually.

Besides not getting paid for their work, many veteran caregivers also foot the bill for an estimated $8,583 in annual out-of-pocket costs associated with their caregiving responsibilities while also giving up an estimated $4,522 in annual household income, per the RAND study.

Unfortunately, military veterans typically need more help as they age, and some 74% of military and veteran caregivers are caring for an individual age 60 or older, RAND notes. And often, a non-veteran spouse is their primary caregiver. That fact is reflected in the average age of caregivers — 62 years old — as noted in a 2020 study in the Journal of the American Geriatric Society.

Many younger veterans also need ongoing care after returning from service with injuries, illnesses and disabilities. Particularly for those who have trauma-based comorbidities, the burden on family members can be extraordinary.

According to the 2020 study, looking after a military veteran amounts to more than a full-time job. Caregivers provided care, on average, 9.6 hours per day, 6.6 days per week for a span of about 6.4 years.

This is clearly a significant burden, and caregivers are feeling it. They reported correspondingly high levels of depressive symptoms, loneliness and financial strain.

As overwhelming as caregiving for a military veteran might feel, there are resources available to support you and the veteran for whom you’re caring, and we’ll unpack them below.

Understanding the Caregiver Role for Military Veterans

The term “military veteran caregiver” can refer to someone who helps a military veteran with any aspect of day-to-day living, including:

— Assisting the veteran in completing the activities of daily living, such as showering, toileting, eating and doing household chores

— Providing nursing or medical care

— Offering emotional or mental health support

— Providing companionship

Often, a family member or other loved one steps into the role when a military veteran needs help. But as the RAND data notes, among military veterans age 60 and under who need care, nontraditional caregivers (friends, neighbors and extended relatives, such as siblings, aunts or uncles) pitch in to provide that care.

Challenges of caregiving for veterans with disabilities

Caregiving is not a one-dimensional job. Caregivers must support their charge in many care realms, from personal and medical to psychosocial and emotional.

The list of conditions affecting military veterans returning from combat is long. Veterans may deal with these common conditions, among many others:

— Post-traumatic stress disorder or PTSD

— Traumatic brain injury

— Disabling injuries, such as amputations

— Chronic illnesses related to their service, such as chronic pain syndromes, respiratory diseases, mental health disorders and cancer

The RAND data notes that among care recipients age 60 and younger:

— 84% had been diagnosed with a chronic condition

— 62% had been diagnosed with a mental health condition or substance abuse disorder

The impact on caregivers

Months, years and sometimes decades of continual care takes an enormous emotional and physical toll on caregivers, and stress and burnout are likely for this population.

Burnout is a state of chronic physical and emotional exhaustion that results from prolonged and excessive stress. And it can have serious physical health implications.

“Physically, individuals may experience persistent fatigue, sleep disturbances, headaches, muscle tension and changes in appetite or weight,” explains Dr. Robert Murry, chief medical officer of NextGen Healthcare, a leading EHR and practice management company based in Atlanta.

Emotional signs of caregiver burnout can look like cynicism, detachment and a loss of enthusiasm or motivation, Murry says.

“They may also experience a decreased sense of accomplishment, reduced productivity and increased irritability or mood swings,” he adds.

The RAND data show that of veteran caregivers for people 60 and younger, 42% met the criteria for depression and some 20% had thought about suicide.

That’s why you, as a veteran caregiver, must prioritize your own wellbeing. Making time for yourself will actually make you a better caregiver for your loved one.

Resources for Caregivers of Military Veterans

The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) offers many resources to military veterans and their caregivers. Enrolling your veteran in the VA health care system is the first step toward accessing these benefits.

The VA provides health care and other services to veterans who’ve served in the armed forces. Advisors at the VA can help you find the support and health care resources veterans need, including:

— Programs for PTSD and mental health treatment that support veterans coping with moral injury (a kind of psychological distress) and trauma recovery

— Veteran rehabilitation programs for physical health, including physical therapy, rehabilitation and prosthetics

— Specialized care for aging veterans with long-term conditions like diabetes or heart disease

— Specialized care for veterans with cognitive health challenges, such as TBI-related memory loss, dementia and Alzheimer’s disease

VA Caregiver Support Program

The VA provides support specifically for the caregivers of military veterans via its Caregiver Support Program, or CSP. This program offers clinical services to caregivers of eligible and covered veterans who are enrolled in the VA health care system.

There are two programs under the CSP header:

— Program of General Caregiver Support Services. This program provides peer support mentoring, skills training, coaching, online programs, telephone support and referrals to other resources for caregivers of veterans.

— Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers (PCAFC). This program offers enhanced clinical support and services for caregivers of eligible veterans with a serious illness or injury that requires in-person personal care services.

To access these programs, your veteran must be enrolled in VA health care and be receiving assistance from a caregiver. Other criteria may come into play depending on the type of services sought and the specifics of the veteran’s needs.

Under both programs, you may have access to a wide range of support, including:

— A caregiver support team

— Resources for Enhancing All Caregivers Health, one-on-one and group coaching for caregivers

— Caregiver health and well-being coaching and stress management support and education

— Clinically directed educational courses to help caregivers learn how to handle the physical and mental health challenges of veterans

— Support for navigating VA paperwork and caregiving responsibilities

— Caregivers FIRST skills training

— Peer support mentoring

— Annie caregiving text message support line

— Self-care/resilience courses

— Connections to community resources

VA Caregiver Support Line

The VA also hosts a national Caregiver Support Line (1-855-260-3274) to help you find support and connect you with your local VA Medical Center’s caregiver support team or coordinator. You can also get help with completing paperwork or check on the status of any applications you might have in process.

The support line is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern time.

Respite Care for Military Veteran Caregivers

The VA also offers respite care, which provides a break for caregivers. This short-term assistance can be planned in advance; for example, you need to go out of town for a few days.

Respite care is typically rendered in one of three ways:

— In the home where the veteran lives

— In an adult day health care center in the community

— In a nursing home or VA Community Living Center

Veterans Affairs financial assistance for caregivers

Via the PCAFC, the VA offers several types of financial assistance for caregivers of military veterans:

— Health insurance access via the Civilian Health and Medical Program of the Department of Veterans Affairs

— Monthly stipend paid directly to the primary caregiver

— Funding to cover the cost of travel when accompanying a veteran to appointments

Eligibility for these services is dependent on the veteran’s disability status and need. Caregivers must be at least 18 years of age to apply and meet certain other criteria.

You may apply online or call the VA Caregiver Support Line for assistance.

Veterans directed care

Another program called Veterans Directed Home and Community-Based Services (VD-HCBS), provides veterans with a flexible budget to pay for services that help them live independently in their own homes or communities, potentially delaying or avoiding the need for assisted living, explains Stacey Eisenberg, a senior care expert and owner of A Place At Home — North Austin home care agency in Round Rock, Texas.

Through this program, Eisenberg adds, veterans can hire family members or friends or an agency as caregivers and purchase goods and services that help them remain at home.

VA Disability Compensation

Disability compensation is intended for veterans who got sick or injured as a direct result of their service (or previously had a condition that was exacerbated by their service). This benefit is based on disability status — the more severe the disability, the greater the compensation.

For 2025, the veterans disability compensation rates range from $175.51 per month to $3,831.30 for a veteran with no dependents. Spouses and veterans with dependents may be able to access more money each month depending on the level of disability and their individual situation.

Beneficiaries can use this compensation as they see fit, which means it could be used to pay for a caregiver.

Community-Based Resources for Veteran Caregivers

Your local community may offer additional resources for veterans. Talk with your local veterans’ organizations and community groups to see whether the following types of caregiver support services are available:

— Online support groups for veterans’ family caregivers

— Nonprofit organizations providing caregiving assistance for veterans

— Veteran caregiver financial assistance, stipends and grant programs

Some local organizations may offer services beyond what you’re able to access via federal programs.

How to Navigate the VA System as a Caregiver

The VA can seem big and bewildering when you first step into a caregiving role. The best way to start is by contacting your local VA caregiver support coordinator via the VA Caregiver Support Line (1-855-260-3274).

You’ll need lots of documents to support your application for services and benefits, including information about your loved one’s service history and current health status. Your coordinator can help you understand exactly which documents you’ll need and which forms you’ll have to fill out.

Once you’ve completed that paperwork and submitted supporting documentation, you’ll be on your way to accessing support and services. At any time, you can call the Caregiver Support Line to check on the status of your application.

Your local VSO, or veteran service officer, can be a great source of help.

“They’re there to support you every step of the way,” Eisenberg says.

Tips for Self-Care for Family Caregivers of Veterans

Before every flight leaves the tarmac, passengers are urged to put their own oxygen mask on before assisting others in the event of an emergency. The same is true with caregiving; despite how difficult it can seem sometimes to put your own needs first, ultimately, you must take care of yourself if you’re going to be able to provide good care for a military veteran.

Keep an eye out for these signs you need a break:

— Fatigue

— Mood changes

— Headaches

— Anxiety

— Palpitations

— Insomnia or poor sleep

— Poor eating habits

— Emotional outbursts, such as feeling intense apathy, anger or frustration

— Physical pain or weakness

— Feelings of depression, dread or helplessness

It’s not a sign of weakness if you’re feeling overwhelmed.

“It’s a response to chronic stress that can affect anyone,” Murry says. “Seeking help is a step toward restoring your overall well-being.”

If you’re feeling overwhelmed, these strategies may help you feel a little less stressed while you find a more sustainable way of providing care for your military veteran loved one.

— Taking time for yourself. Forcing yourself to take some time away from the veteran can be tricky, particularly if you’re sharing a home and the person is fully disabled. But it’s important that you have some time to yourself.

— Eating right. A high-fiber diet that’s rich in whole foods can help support a healthy immune system and help your body combat the stress you’re facing every day in caring for someone else.

— Exercising regularly. Even if it’s just a daily walk for 20 minutes, any kind of movement can help support better well-being.

— Making time for activities you enjoy. Engaging in hobbies and pursuits you enjoy and that make you feel whole can help preserve your identity and sense of self.

— Avoiding substances. Relying on alcohol or other substances to numb feelings can quickly turn into dependence. Cutting out alcohol, on the other hand, can help you sleep better and give you more energy to care for yourself and your veteran.

— Building a support network. Connect with a local veterans’ caregiving support group or turn to friends, family and neighbors who will support you when you need it. Caregiving can be isolating, but connecting with others can help ease some of that loneliness.

— Talking to a therapist. If you need more intensive support in dealing with caregiver burnout, speak with a mental health professional. They can make more tailored recommendations for how best to cope with your unique set of stressors so you can take the best possible care of both yourself and your veteran.

