Repay Holdings: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) on Monday reported a loss of $4.1 million in its fourth quarter.

The Atlanta-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 24 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $78.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $10.2 million, or 11 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $313 million.

