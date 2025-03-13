Regenxbio: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Regenxbio Inc. (RGNX) on Thursday reported a loss of $51.2 million in…

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Regenxbio Inc. (RGNX) on Thursday reported a loss of $51.2 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of $1.01.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.27 per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $21.2 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $22.9 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $227.1 million, or $4.59 per share. Revenue was reported as $83.3 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RGNX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RGNX

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.