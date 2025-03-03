Ranger Energy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (RNGR) on Monday reported net income of $5.8 million in…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (RNGR) on Monday reported net income of $5.8 million in its fourth quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 25 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $143.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $18.4 million, or 81 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $571.1 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RNGR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RNGR

