Ramaco Resources: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Ramaco Resources, Inc. (METC) on Monday reported profit of $3.9 million in its fourth quarter.

The Lexington, Kentucky-based company said it had profit of 6 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $170.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $11.2 million, or 11 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $666.3 million.

