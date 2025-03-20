Qudian: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

XIAMEN, China (AP) — XIAMEN, China (AP) — Qudian Inc. (QD) on Thursday reported a loss of $9.1 million in…

XIAMEN, China (AP) — XIAMEN, China (AP) — Qudian Inc. (QD) on Thursday reported a loss of $9.1 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Xiamen, China-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents.

The online micro-lending company posted revenue of $7.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $12.6 million, or 7 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $29.7 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on QD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/QD

