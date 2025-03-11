Q32 Bio: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Q32 Bio Inc. (QTTB) on Tuesday reported a loss of $14.2 million…

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Q32 Bio Inc. (QTTB) on Tuesday reported a loss of $14.2 million in its fourth quarter.

The Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of $1.16 per share.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $47.7 million, or $6.58 per share.

