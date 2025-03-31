PVH: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — PVH Corp. (PVH) on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $157.2 million.…

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of $2.83. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $3.27 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.19 per share.

The owner of the Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger brands posted revenue of $2.37 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.34 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $598.5 million, or $10.56 per share. Revenue was reported as $8.65 billion.

For the current quarter ending in April, PVH expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.10 to $2.25.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $12.40 to $12.75 per share.

