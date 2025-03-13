Purple Innovation: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LEHI, Utah (AP) — LEHI, Utah (AP) — Purple Innovation, Inc. (PRPL) on Thursday reported a loss of $8.5 million…

LEHI, Utah (AP) — LEHI, Utah (AP) — Purple Innovation, Inc. (PRPL) on Thursday reported a loss of $8.5 million in its fourth quarter.

The Lehi, Utah-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 7 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 8 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $129 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $128.7 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $97.9 million, or 91 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $487.9 million.

Purple Innovation expects full-year revenue in the range of $465 million to $485 million.

