Protara Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (TARA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $12.8 million…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (TARA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $12.8 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 48 cents.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $44.6 million, or $2.17 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TARA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TARA

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.