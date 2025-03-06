Priority Technology: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) — ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) — Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (PRTH) on Thursday reported net income of $7.2…

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) — ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) — Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (PRTH) on Thursday reported net income of $7.2 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Alpharetta, Georgia-based company said it had net loss of 5 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 18 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $227.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $23.4 million, or 31 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $879.7 million.

