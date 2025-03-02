Live Radio
Premios Oscar 2025: conoce la lista completa de nominados por categoría

CNN

March 2, 2025, 7:11 AM

Este domingo se conocerán los ganadores de la 97 edición de los premios Oscar.

Aquí, la lista de los nominados por categoría en los premios Oscar 2025

  • “Anora”
  • “The Brutalist”
  • “A Complete Unknown”
  • “Conclave”
  • “Dune: Part Two”
  • “Emilia Pérez”
  • “I’m Still Here”
  • “Nickel Boys”
  • “The Substance”
  • “Wicked”
  • Adrien Brody, “The Brutalist”
  • Timothée Chalamet, “A Complete Unknown”
  • Colman Domingo, “Sing Sing”
  • Ralph Fiennes, “Conclave”
  • Sebastian Stan, “The Apprentice”
  • Cynthia Erivo, “Wicked”
  • Karla Sofía Gascón, “Emilia Pérez”
  • Mikey Madison, “Anora”
  • Demi Moore, “The Substance”
  • Fernanda Torres, “I’m Still Here”
  • Yura Borisov, “Anora”
  • Kieran Culkin, “A real pain”
  • Edward Norton, “A complete unknown”
  • Guy Pearce, “The Brutalist”
  • Jeremy Strong, “The Apprentice”
  • Monika Barbara, “A Complete Unknown”
  • Ariana Grande, “Wicked”
  • Felicity Jones, “The Brutalist”
  • Isabella Rossellini, “Conclave”
  • Zoe Saldaña, “Emilia Pérez”
  • Sean Baker, “Anora”
  • Brady Corbet, “The Brutalist”
  • James Mangold, “A Complete Unknown”
  • Jacques Audiard, “Emilia Pérez”
  • Coralie Fargeat, “The Substance”
  • “The Brutalist”
  • “Dune: Part Two”
  • “Emilia Pérez”
  • “Maria”
  • “Nosferatu”
  • “I’m Still Here”
  • “The Girl with the Needle”
  • “Emilia Pérez”
  • “The Seed of the Sacred Fig”
  • “Flow”
  • “A Complete Unknown”
  • “Conclave”
  • “Emilia Pérez”
  • “Nickel Boys”
  • “Sing Sing”
  • “Anora”
  • “The Brutalist”
  • “A Real Pain”
  • “September 5”
  • “The Substance”
  • “Alien”
  • “Anuja”
  • “I’m Not a Robot”
  • “The Last Ranger”
  • “A Man Who Would Not Remain Silent”
  • “Beautiful Men”
  • “In the Shadow of the Cypress”
  • “Magic Candies”
  • “Wander to Wonder”
  • Yuck!
  • “Flow”
  • “Inside Out 2”
  • “Memoir of a Snail”“Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl”“The Wild Robot”
  • “Memoir of a Snail”
  • “Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl”
  • “The Wild Robot”
  • “Death By Numbers”
  • “I Am Ready, Warden”
  • “Incident”
  • “Instruments of a Beating Heart”
  • “The Only Girl in the Orchestra”
  • “Black Box Diaries”
  • “No Other Land”
  • “No Other Land”
  • “Porcelain War”
  • “Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat”
  • “Sugarcane”
  • “El Mal,” from “Emilia Pérez”
  • “The Journey,” from “The Six Triple Eight”
  • “Like a Bird,” from “Sing Sing”
  • “Mi Camino,” from “Emilia Pérez”
  • “Never Too Late,” from “Elton John: Never Too Late”
  • “The Brutalist”
  • “Conclave”
  • “Emilia Pérez”
  • “Wicked”
  • “The Wild Robot”
  • “A Different Man”
  • “Emilia Pérez”
  • “Nosfroatue”
  • “The Substance”
  • “Wicked”
  • “A Complete Unknown”
  • “Conclave”
  • “Gladiator II”
  • “Nosferatu”
  • “Wicked”
  • “Anora”
  • “The Brutalist”
  • “Conclave”
  • “Emilia Pérez”
  • “Wicked”
  • “A Complete Unknown”
  • “Dune: Part Two”
  • “Emilia Pérez”
  • “Wicked”
  • “The Wild Robot”
  • “The Brutalist”
  • “Conclave”
  • “Dune: Part Two”
  • “Nosferatu”
  • “Wicked”
  • “Alien: Romulus”
  • “Better Man”
  • “Dune: Part Two”
  • “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes”
  • “Wicked”

