The Associated Press

March 27, 2025, 2:07 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 536¼ 537¼ 526½ 530½ —4¾
Jul 551¾ 552¾ 542¾ 546¼ —4¾
Sep 568½ 569½ 559¾ 563 —5
Dec 592 593 584 587¼ —4
Mar 611 612 604¼ 607½ —2¾
May 621¾ 622 616¼ 618¾ —2½
Jul 622¾ 624 619 620½ —2½
Est. sales 112,114. Wed.’s sales 104,598
Wed.’s open int 467,478, up 2,589
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 451¾ 452¾ 447¼ 448¾ —2½
Jul 459 460½ 455 456¾ —2¼
Sep 437 437¾ 432½ 435 —2
Dec 444¾ 445¼ 440¾ 442¾ —1¾
Mar 458 458¾ 454¾ 456¼ —1¾
May 466 466¼ 462¾ 464 —2
Jul 469¾ 470 467¼ 468½ —1¼
Sep 450¼ 450¼ 448¼ 449¼ —2
Dec 450½ 450¾ 446¾ 448½ —1¾
Mar 461¼ 461¼ 461 461 ¼
Jul 467¾ 467¾ 467¾ 467¾ —1½
Sep 450 450 450 450 —1
Dec 450 450 450 450 —1¼
Est. sales 336,414. Wed.’s sales 309,023
Wed.’s open int 1,847,027, up 5,475
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 361 361 353½ 357 —4¼
Jul 358 360 355 360 —2¾
Dec 358 358 355 355 —5½
Est. sales 384. Wed.’s sales 658
Wed.’s open int 3,028, up 9
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 1001 1017¾ 999¾ 1015½ +14½
Jul 1015 1031½ 1013¾ 1029½ +14½
Aug 1012½ 1028 1011½ 1026¼ +13¾
Sep 1001½ 1016¾ 1001 1015 +13¼
Nov 1006¼ 1021¼ 1006 1019¾ +13
Jan 1019½ 1033 1018½ 1031½ +12¼
Mar 1022¾ 1036¼ 1022½ 1034 +10¾
May 1030 1042 1029½ 1040 +10½
Jul 1039½ 1048½ 1039 1047¾ +10½
Sep 1020½ 1025 1020½ 1025 +8
Nov 1015 1025 1015 1023¼ +8
Jan 1031 1033¾ 1030½ 1030½ +4½
Est. sales 182,180. Wed.’s sales 189,486
Wed.’s open int 846,654

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

