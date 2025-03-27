CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 536¼ 537¼ 526½ 530½ —4¾ Jul 551¾ 552¾ 542¾ 546¼ —4¾ Sep 568½ 569½ 559¾ 563 —5 Dec 592 593 584 587¼ —4 Mar 611 612 604¼ 607½ —2¾ May 621¾ 622 616¼ 618¾ —2½ Jul 622¾ 624 619 620½ —2½ Est. sales 112,114. Wed.’s sales 104,598 Wed.’s open int 467,478, up 2,589 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 451¾ 452¾ 447¼ 448¾ —2½ Jul 459 460½ 455 456¾ —2¼ Sep 437 437¾ 432½ 435 —2 Dec 444¾ 445¼ 440¾ 442¾ —1¾ Mar 458 458¾ 454¾ 456¼ —1¾ May 466 466¼ 462¾ 464 —2 Jul 469¾ 470 467¼ 468½ —1¼ Sep 450¼ 450¼ 448¼ 449¼ —2 Dec 450½ 450¾ 446¾ 448½ —1¾ Mar 461¼ 461¼ 461 461 — ¼ Jul 467¾ 467¾ 467¾ 467¾ —1½ Sep 450 450 450 450 —1 Dec 450 450 450 450 —1¼ Est. sales 336,414. Wed.’s sales 309,023 Wed.’s open int 1,847,027, up 5,475 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 361 361 353½ 357 —4¼ Jul 358 360 355 360 —2¾ Dec 358 358 355 355 —5½ Est. sales 384. Wed.’s sales 658 Wed.’s open int 3,028, up 9 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1001 1017¾ 999¾ 1015½ +14½ Jul 1015 1031½ 1013¾ 1029½ +14½ Aug 1012½ 1028 1011½ 1026¼ +13¾ Sep 1001½ 1016¾ 1001 1015 +13¼ Nov 1006¼ 1021¼ 1006 1019¾ +13 Jan 1019½ 1033 1018½ 1031½ +12¼ Mar 1022¾ 1036¼ 1022½ 1034 +10¾ May 1030 1042 1029½ 1040 +10½ Jul 1039½ 1048½ 1039 1047¾ +10½ Sep 1020½ 1025 1020½ 1025 +8 Nov 1015 1025 1015 1023¼ +8 Jan 1031 1033¾ 1030½ 1030½ +4½ Est. sales 182,180. Wed.’s sales 189,486 Wed.’s open int 846,654

