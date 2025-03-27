CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|536¼
|537¼
|526½
|530½
|—4¾
|Jul
|551¾
|552¾
|542¾
|546¼
|—4¾
|Sep
|568½
|569½
|559¾
|563
|—5
|Dec
|592
|593
|584
|587¼
|—4
|Mar
|611
|612
|604¼
|607½
|—2¾
|May
|621¾
|622
|616¼
|618¾
|—2½
|Jul
|622¾
|624
|619
|620½
|—2½
|Est. sales 112,114.
|Wed.’s sales 104,598
|Wed.’s open int 467,478,
|up 2,589
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|451¾
|452¾
|447¼
|448¾
|—2½
|Jul
|459
|460½
|455
|456¾
|—2¼
|Sep
|437
|437¾
|432½
|435
|—2
|Dec
|444¾
|445¼
|440¾
|442¾
|—1¾
|Mar
|458
|458¾
|454¾
|456¼
|—1¾
|May
|466
|466¼
|462¾
|464
|—2
|Jul
|469¾
|470
|467¼
|468½
|—1¼
|Sep
|450¼
|450¼
|448¼
|449¼
|—2
|Dec
|450½
|450¾
|446¾
|448½
|—1¾
|Mar
|461¼
|461¼
|461
|461
|—
|¼
|Jul
|467¾
|467¾
|467¾
|467¾
|—1½
|Sep
|450
|450
|450
|450
|—1
|Dec
|450
|450
|450
|450
|—1¼
|Est. sales 336,414.
|Wed.’s sales 309,023
|Wed.’s open int 1,847,027,
|up 5,475
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|361
|361
|353½
|357
|—4¼
|Jul
|358
|360
|355
|360
|—2¾
|Dec
|358
|358
|355
|355
|—5½
|Est. sales 384.
|Wed.’s sales 658
|Wed.’s open int 3,028,
|up 9
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1001
|1017¾
|999¾
|1015½
|+14½
|Jul
|1015
|1031½
|1013¾
|1029½
|+14½
|Aug
|1012½
|1028
|1011½
|1026¼
|+13¾
|Sep
|1001½
|1016¾
|1001
|1015
|+13¼
|Nov
|1006¼
|1021¼
|1006
|1019¾
|+13
|Jan
|1019½
|1033
|1018½
|1031½
|+12¼
|Mar
|1022¾
|1036¼
|1022½
|1034
|+10¾
|May
|1030
|1042
|1029½
|1040
|+10½
|Jul
|1039½
|1048½
|1039
|1047¾
|+10½
|Sep
|1020½
|1025
|1020½
|1025
|+8
|Nov
|1015
|1025
|1015
|1023¼
|+8
|Jan
|1031
|1033¾
|1030½
|1030½
|+4½
|Est. sales 182,180.
|Wed.’s sales 189,486
|Wed.’s open int 846,654
