Preclosing

The Associated Press

March 26, 2025, 2:01 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 544 545¾ 535¼ 537¼ —6
Jul 560¼ 562¼ 551¼ 553½ —6¼
Sep 577 578¾ 568¼ 570¼ —6¼
Dec 601 602 591¾ 593¾ —5¾
Mar 619 620½ 610¾ 613¼ —5
May 628¾ 631 622 627 —1¾
Jul 628½ 628½ 624 625¼ —3¼
Dec 647¼ 649¼ 647¼ 649 —1¼
Est. sales 83,192. Tue.’s sales 104,484
Tue.’s open int 464,889, up 1,618
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 458¾ 461 452½ 452½ —5¼
Jul 466¼ 467¾ 460 460¼ —5
Sep 442½ 442½ 437¼ 437½ —4½
Dec 449 449½ 445 445¼ —3¾
Mar 462 462½ 458½ 458½ —3½
May 469¾ 470 466¼ 466½ —3¼
Jul 473¼ 473½ 470 470 —3¾
Sep 454¼ 454¼ 454¼ 454¼ ½
Dec 454 454¼ 451 451 —3
Mar 462½ 462½ 462½ 462½ —2¼
Est. sales 242,121. Tue.’s sales 310,857
Tue.’s open int 1,841,552, up 17,850
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 367½ 370¾ 356¼ 361½ —6
Jul 367 367½ 357¼ 363 —4
Dec 365 365 358 358 —5¼
Est. sales 586. Tue.’s sales 253
Tue.’s open int 3,019, up 100
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 1002¾ 1008¾ 997½ 1001¾
Jul 1017 1022 1011¼ 1016¼
Aug 1014¼ 1018¼ 1008¾ 1013¾ +1¼
Sep 1003 1007 998 1003 +1½
Nov 1007½ 1012 1003 1008 +1½
Jan 1019 1024½ 1016 1020½ +1¼
Mar 1024¾ 1028 1021½ 1024
May 1028¾ 1034½ 1028 1031 +1
Jul 1038 1042¼ 1036¾ 1038¾
Nov 1017¼ 1018½ 1015 1015 ¼
Est. sales 161,330. Tue.’s sales 175,643
Tue.’s open int 853,368

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

