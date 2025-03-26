CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|544
|545¾
|535¼
|537¼
|—6
|Jul
|560¼
|562¼
|551¼
|553½
|—6¼
|Sep
|577
|578¾
|568¼
|570¼
|—6¼
|Dec
|601
|602
|591¾
|593¾
|—5¾
|Mar
|619
|620½
|610¾
|613¼
|—5
|May
|628¾
|631
|622
|627
|—1¾
|Jul
|628½
|628½
|624
|625¼
|—3¼
|Dec
|647¼
|649¼
|647¼
|649
|—1¼
|Est. sales 83,192.
|Tue.’s sales 104,484
|Tue.’s open int 464,889,
|up 1,618
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|458¾
|461
|452½
|452½
|—5¼
|Jul
|466¼
|467¾
|460
|460¼
|—5
|Sep
|442½
|442½
|437¼
|437½
|—4½
|Dec
|449
|449½
|445
|445¼
|—3¾
|Mar
|462
|462½
|458½
|458½
|—3½
|May
|469¾
|470
|466¼
|466½
|—3¼
|Jul
|473¼
|473½
|470
|470
|—3¾
|Sep
|454¼
|454¼
|454¼
|454¼
|—
|½
|Dec
|454
|454¼
|451
|451
|—3
|Mar
|462½
|462½
|462½
|462½
|—2¼
|Est. sales 242,121.
|Tue.’s sales 310,857
|Tue.’s open int 1,841,552,
|up 17,850
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|367½
|370¾
|356¼
|361½
|—6
|Jul
|367
|367½
|357¼
|363
|—4
|Dec
|365
|365
|358
|358
|—5¼
|Est. sales 586.
|Tue.’s sales 253
|Tue.’s open int 3,019,
|up 100
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1002¾
|1008¾
|997½
|1001¾
|Jul
|1017
|1022
|1011¼
|1016¼
|+¾
|Aug
|1014¼
|1018¼
|1008¾
|1013¾
|+1¼
|Sep
|1003
|1007
|998
|1003
|+1½
|Nov
|1007½
|1012
|1003
|1008
|+1½
|Jan
|1019
|1024½
|1016
|1020½
|+1¼
|Mar
|1024¾
|1028
|1021½
|1024
|+¾
|May
|1028¾
|1034½
|1028
|1031
|+1
|Jul
|1038
|1042¼
|1036¾
|1038¾
|+¾
|Nov
|1017¼
|1018½
|1015
|1015
|—
|¼
|Est. sales 161,330.
|Tue.’s sales 175,643
|Tue.’s open int 853,368
