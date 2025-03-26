CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 544 545¾ 535¼ 537¼ —6 Jul 560¼ 562¼ 551¼ 553½ —6¼ Sep 577 578¾ 568¼ 570¼ —6¼ Dec 601 602 591¾ 593¾ —5¾ Mar 619 620½ 610¾ 613¼ —5 May 628¾ 631 622 627 —1¾ Jul 628½ 628½ 624 625¼ —3¼ Dec 647¼ 649¼ 647¼ 649 —1¼ Est. sales 83,192. Tue.’s sales 104,484 Tue.’s open int 464,889, up 1,618 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 458¾ 461 452½ 452½ —5¼ Jul 466¼ 467¾ 460 460¼ —5 Sep 442½ 442½ 437¼ 437½ —4½ Dec 449 449½ 445 445¼ —3¾ Mar 462 462½ 458½ 458½ —3½ May 469¾ 470 466¼ 466½ —3¼ Jul 473¼ 473½ 470 470 —3¾ Sep 454¼ 454¼ 454¼ 454¼ — ½ Dec 454 454¼ 451 451 —3 Mar 462½ 462½ 462½ 462½ —2¼ Est. sales 242,121. Tue.’s sales 310,857 Tue.’s open int 1,841,552, up 17,850 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 367½ 370¾ 356¼ 361½ —6 Jul 367 367½ 357¼ 363 —4 Dec 365 365 358 358 —5¼ Est. sales 586. Tue.’s sales 253 Tue.’s open int 3,019, up 100 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1002¾ 1008¾ 997½ 1001¾ Jul 1017 1022 1011¼ 1016¼ +¾ Aug 1014¼ 1018¼ 1008¾ 1013¾ +1¼ Sep 1003 1007 998 1003 +1½ Nov 1007½ 1012 1003 1008 +1½ Jan 1019 1024½ 1016 1020½ +1¼ Mar 1024¾ 1028 1021½ 1024 +¾ May 1028¾ 1034½ 1028 1031 +1 Jul 1038 1042¼ 1036¾ 1038¾ +¾ Nov 1017¼ 1018½ 1015 1015 — ¼ Est. sales 161,330. Tue.’s sales 175,643 Tue.’s open int 853,368

