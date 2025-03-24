CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 561¼ 563 545¼ 548¾ —9½ Jul 576 579¼ 562 565¾ —8¾ Sep 593 595½ 578¾ 582½ —8½ Dec 617½ 617¾ 601 605 —8½ Mar 633 633¾ 619½ 623 —8¾ May 641¾ 641¾ 630¾ 633¾ —7¾ Jul 637¾ 637¾ 627½ 633¼ —5 Sep 636¼ 641 636¼ 640½ —5 Dec 647¾ 662½ 647¾ 653¾ —2 Mar 658 674¼ 658 674¼ +10¾ Est. sales 81,112. Fri.’s sales 77,190 Fri.’s open int 457,011, up 2,367 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 465 466¼ 459½ 464¾ +½ Jul 472 473½ 466¾ 472¼ +¾ Sep 445½ 446¾ 440¾ 444½ — ¼ Dec 451½ 453 447½ 450¾ — ¼ Mar 463¾ 465 460 463½ May 471 471½ 468¼ 470¾ — ¼ Jul 476 476 472¼ 474¼ — ¾ Sep 454¾ 455 453¾ 455 — ¾ Dec 454 455¼ 451¾ 454 —1 Mar 465¼ 465¼ 465 465 — ¾ Dec 454½ 455½ 454½ 455½ +¼ Est. sales 203,440. Fri.’s sales 355,131 Fri.’s open int 1,823,591, up 16,707 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 378¼ 379¾ 372½ 374¼ —6½ Jul 371 377 371 371½ —3¾ Est. sales 188. Fri.’s sales 504 Fri.’s open int 2,873, up 30 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1010 1011½ 1003¼ 1007¼ —2½ Jul 1021¾ 1023¼ 1015¼ 1019½ —2 Aug 1017 1018¼ 1010¾ 1014¾ —2 Sep 1004¼ 1005 997¾ 1001½ —1¾ Nov 1007¾ 1009¼ 1002½ 1006 —1¾ Jan 1019¾ 1021 1014½ 1018¾ —1¼ Mar 1024½ 1024½ 1018 1022½ —1¼ May 1030 1030 1024¾ 1028½ —2 Jul 1037¾ 1037¾ 1033 1036½ —1¾ Nov 1012 1015¾ 1010¾ 1014½ —1¼ Est. sales 128,986. Fri.’s sales 183,679 Fri.’s open int 854,533

