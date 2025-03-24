CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|561¼
|563
|545¼
|548¾
|—9½
|Jul
|576
|579¼
|562
|565¾
|—8¾
|Sep
|593
|595½
|578¾
|582½
|—8½
|Dec
|617½
|617¾
|601
|605
|—8½
|Mar
|633
|633¾
|619½
|623
|—8¾
|May
|641¾
|641¾
|630¾
|633¾
|—7¾
|Jul
|637¾
|637¾
|627½
|633¼
|—5
|Sep
|636¼
|641
|636¼
|640½
|—5
|Dec
|647¾
|662½
|647¾
|653¾
|—2
|Mar
|658
|674¼
|658
|674¼
|+10¾
|Est. sales 81,112.
|Fri.’s sales 77,190
|Fri.’s open int 457,011,
|up 2,367
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|465
|466¼
|459½
|464¾
|+½
|Jul
|472
|473½
|466¾
|472¼
|+¾
|Sep
|445½
|446¾
|440¾
|444½
|—
|¼
|Dec
|451½
|453
|447½
|450¾
|—
|¼
|Mar
|463¾
|465
|460
|463½
|May
|471
|471½
|468¼
|470¾
|—
|¼
|Jul
|476
|476
|472¼
|474¼
|—
|¾
|Sep
|454¾
|455
|453¾
|455
|—
|¾
|Dec
|454
|455¼
|451¾
|454
|—1
|Mar
|465¼
|465¼
|465
|465
|—
|¾
|Dec
|454½
|455½
|454½
|455½
|+¼
|Est. sales 203,440.
|Fri.’s sales 355,131
|Fri.’s open int 1,823,591,
|up 16,707
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|378¼
|379¾
|372½
|374¼
|—6½
|Jul
|371
|377
|371
|371½
|—3¾
|Est. sales 188.
|Fri.’s sales 504
|Fri.’s open int 2,873,
|up 30
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1010
|1011½
|1003¼
|1007¼
|—2½
|Jul
|1021¾
|1023¼
|1015¼
|1019½
|—2
|Aug
|1017
|1018¼
|1010¾
|1014¾
|—2
|Sep
|1004¼
|1005
|997¾
|1001½
|—1¾
|Nov
|1007¾
|1009¼
|1002½
|1006
|—1¾
|Jan
|1019¾
|1021
|1014½
|1018¾
|—1¼
|Mar
|1024½
|1024½
|1018
|1022½
|—1¼
|May
|1030
|1030
|1024¾
|1028½
|—2
|Jul
|1037¾
|1037¾
|1033
|1036½
|—1¾
|Nov
|1012
|1015¾
|1010¾
|1014½
|—1¼
|Est. sales 128,986.
|Fri.’s sales 183,679
|Fri.’s open int 854,533
