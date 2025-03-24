Live Radio
The Associated Press

March 24, 2025, 2:07 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 561¼ 563 545¼ 548¾ —9½
Jul 576 579¼ 562 565¾ —8¾
Sep 593 595½ 578¾ 582½ —8½
Dec 617½ 617¾ 601 605 —8½
Mar 633 633¾ 619½ 623 —8¾
May 641¾ 641¾ 630¾ 633¾ —7¾
Jul 637¾ 637¾ 627½ 633¼ —5
Sep 636¼ 641 636¼ 640½ —5
Dec 647¾ 662½ 647¾ 653¾ —2
Mar 658 674¼ 658 674¼ +10¾
Est. sales 81,112. Fri.’s sales 77,190
Fri.’s open int 457,011, up 2,367
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 465 466¼ 459½ 464¾
Jul 472 473½ 466¾ 472¼
Sep 445½ 446¾ 440¾ 444½ ¼
Dec 451½ 453 447½ 450¾ ¼
Mar 463¾ 465 460 463½
May 471 471½ 468¼ 470¾ ¼
Jul 476 476 472¼ 474¼ ¾
Sep 454¾ 455 453¾ 455 ¾
Dec 454 455¼ 451¾ 454 —1
Mar 465¼ 465¼ 465 465 ¾
Dec 454½ 455½ 454½ 455½
Est. sales 203,440. Fri.’s sales 355,131
Fri.’s open int 1,823,591, up 16,707
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 378¼ 379¾ 372½ 374¼ —6½
Jul 371 377 371 371½ —3¾
Est. sales 188. Fri.’s sales 504
Fri.’s open int 2,873, up 30
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 1010 1011½ 1003¼ 1007¼ —2½
Jul 1021¾ 1023¼ 1015¼ 1019½ —2
Aug 1017 1018¼ 1010¾ 1014¾ —2
Sep 1004¼ 1005 997¾ 1001½ —1¾
Nov 1007¾ 1009¼ 1002½ 1006 —1¾
Jan 1019¾ 1021 1014½ 1018¾ —1¼
Mar 1024½ 1024½ 1018 1022½ —1¼
May 1030 1030 1024¾ 1028½ —2
Jul 1037¾ 1037¾ 1033 1036½ —1¾
Nov 1012 1015¾ 1010¾ 1014½ —1¼
Est. sales 128,986. Fri.’s sales 183,679
Fri.’s open int 854,533

