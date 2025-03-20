Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Preclosing

Preclosing

The Associated Press

March 20, 2025, 2:07 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 565¼ 568 552¼ 557¾ —5¾
Jul 581¼ 584¼ 569½ 574¼ —5¾
Sep 598¾ 601 586¾ 590¾ —6
Dec 621½ 624 610 613½ —6½
Mar 640½ 642¼ 629 632 —6½
May 650¼ 650¼ 641½ 641½ —6¾
Jul 642¾ 642¾ 639 642¼ —3
Dec 662¾ 662¾ 662¾ 662¾ ¾
Est. sales 95,909. Wed.’s sales 101,892
Wed.’s open int 450,081, up 3,139
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 462 470¼ 462 469½ +7½
Jul 469¼ 476½ 469¼ 475¾ +6½
Sep 444¾ 448¼ 444¾ 447¾ +2½
Dec 451½ 454¼ 451½ 453 +1½
Mar 464½ 466¾ 464¼ 465¾ +1½
May 472¾ 474¼ 472 473¼ +1¼
Jul 477 477½ 475¾ 477 +1
Sep 458 458¼ 457 457¾ ¾
Dec 457¾ 458 456 456¾ ¾
Mar 467 468 467 467¾ ¾
Dec 454 454 454 454 ½
Est. sales 390,445. Wed.’s sales 350,007
Wed.’s open int 1,808,634
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 371¾ 378¾ 370½ 376½ +5
Jul 371¾ 377¼ 370½ 373½ +2¼
Sep 369 369 369 369 +3¼
Dec 368 370½ 360 365 —4¼
Est. sales 312. Wed.’s sales 401
Wed.’s open int 2,809, up 14
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 1009 1014½ 1004 1011¾ +3½
Jul 1023 1026¾ 1017 1024¼ +2¾
Aug 1019 1021¾ 1013½ 1019¼ +1¼
Sep 1006½ 1008½ 1000¼ 1005½
Nov 1011½ 1013 1004½ 1009½ ½
Jan 1023 1025¼ 1017¼ 1021¾ —1
Mar 1027¼ 1029¾ 1021¾ 1026 —1¼
May 1034¼ 1036½ 1028¾ 1033 —1
Jul 1043¾ 1044¼ 1037 1041¼ ¾
Nov 1018½ 1019½ 1015 1018¾ ¼
Est. sales 172,064. Wed.’s sales 217,657
Wed.’s open int 843,716, up 13,279

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up