CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|565¼
|568
|552¼
|557¾
|—5¾
|Jul
|581¼
|584¼
|569½
|574¼
|—5¾
|Sep
|598¾
|601
|586¾
|590¾
|—6
|Dec
|621½
|624
|610
|613½
|—6½
|Mar
|640½
|642¼
|629
|632
|—6½
|May
|650¼
|650¼
|641½
|641½
|—6¾
|Jul
|642¾
|642¾
|639
|642¼
|—3
|Dec
|662¾
|662¾
|662¾
|662¾
|—
|¾
|Est. sales 95,909.
|Wed.’s sales 101,892
|Wed.’s open int 450,081,
|up 3,139
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|462
|470¼
|462
|469½
|+7½
|Jul
|469¼
|476½
|469¼
|475¾
|+6½
|Sep
|444¾
|448¼
|444¾
|447¾
|+2½
|Dec
|451½
|454¼
|451½
|453
|+1½
|Mar
|464½
|466¾
|464¼
|465¾
|+1½
|May
|472¾
|474¼
|472
|473¼
|+1¼
|Jul
|477
|477½
|475¾
|477
|+1
|Sep
|458
|458¼
|457
|457¾
|—
|¾
|Dec
|457¾
|458
|456
|456¾
|—
|¾
|Mar
|467
|468
|467
|467¾
|—
|¾
|Dec
|454
|454
|454
|454
|—
|½
|Est. sales 390,445.
|Wed.’s sales 350,007
|Wed.’s open int 1,808,634
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|371¾
|378¾
|370½
|376½
|+5
|Jul
|371¾
|377¼
|370½
|373½
|+2¼
|Sep
|369
|369
|369
|369
|+3¼
|Dec
|368
|370½
|360
|365
|—4¼
|Est. sales 312.
|Wed.’s sales 401
|Wed.’s open int 2,809,
|up 14
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1009
|1014½
|1004
|1011¾
|+3½
|Jul
|1023
|1026¾
|1017
|1024¼
|+2¾
|Aug
|1019
|1021¾
|1013½
|1019¼
|+1¼
|Sep
|1006½
|1008½
|1000¼
|1005½
|+¼
|Nov
|1011½
|1013
|1004½
|1009½
|—
|½
|Jan
|1023
|1025¼
|1017¼
|1021¾
|—1
|Mar
|1027¼
|1029¾
|1021¾
|1026
|—1¼
|May
|1034¼
|1036½
|1028¾
|1033
|—1
|Jul
|1043¾
|1044¼
|1037
|1041¼
|—
|¾
|Nov
|1018½
|1019½
|1015
|1018¾
|—
|¼
|Est. sales 172,064.
|Wed.’s sales 217,657
|Wed.’s open int 843,716,
|up 13,279
