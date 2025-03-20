CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 565¼ 568 552¼ 557¾ —5¾ Jul 581¼ 584¼ 569½ 574¼ —5¾ Sep 598¾ 601 586¾ 590¾ —6 Dec 621½ 624 610 613½ —6½ Mar 640½ 642¼ 629 632 —6½ May 650¼ 650¼ 641½ 641½ —6¾ Jul 642¾ 642¾ 639 642¼ —3 Dec 662¾ 662¾ 662¾ 662¾ — ¾ Est. sales 95,909. Wed.’s sales 101,892 Wed.’s open int 450,081, up 3,139 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 462 470¼ 462 469½ +7½ Jul 469¼ 476½ 469¼ 475¾ +6½ Sep 444¾ 448¼ 444¾ 447¾ +2½ Dec 451½ 454¼ 451½ 453 +1½ Mar 464½ 466¾ 464¼ 465¾ +1½ May 472¾ 474¼ 472 473¼ +1¼ Jul 477 477½ 475¾ 477 +1 Sep 458 458¼ 457 457¾ — ¾ Dec 457¾ 458 456 456¾ — ¾ Mar 467 468 467 467¾ — ¾ Dec 454 454 454 454 — ½ Est. sales 390,445. Wed.’s sales 350,007 Wed.’s open int 1,808,634 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 371¾ 378¾ 370½ 376½ +5 Jul 371¾ 377¼ 370½ 373½ +2¼ Sep 369 369 369 369 +3¼ Dec 368 370½ 360 365 —4¼ Est. sales 312. Wed.’s sales 401 Wed.’s open int 2,809, up 14 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1009 1014½ 1004 1011¾ +3½ Jul 1023 1026¾ 1017 1024¼ +2¾ Aug 1019 1021¾ 1013½ 1019¼ +1¼ Sep 1006½ 1008½ 1000¼ 1005½ +¼ Nov 1011½ 1013 1004½ 1009½ — ½ Jan 1023 1025¼ 1017¼ 1021¾ —1 Mar 1027¼ 1029¾ 1021¾ 1026 —1¼ May 1034¼ 1036½ 1028¾ 1033 —1 Jul 1043¾ 1044¼ 1037 1041¼ — ¾ Nov 1018½ 1019½ 1015 1018¾ — ¼ Est. sales 172,064. Wed.’s sales 217,657 Wed.’s open int 843,716, up 13,279

