CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|559
|575¼
|559
|568
|+11
|Jul
|577
|591½
|575½
|585
|+12
|Sep
|590¾
|607¾
|590¾
|601¾
|+12
|Dec
|612¾
|630¾
|612¾
|624¼
|+11
|Mar
|636
|648¼
|636
|642½
|+10½
|May
|647¾
|655¾
|647½
|653
|+11¼
|Jul
|644¼
|652
|644¼
|647
|+7
|Dec
|664¾
|664¾
|664¾
|664¾
|+6¼
|Est. sales 120,204.
|Fri.’s sales 102,983
|Fri.’s open int 448,161,
|up 7,708
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|460
|465½
|457¼
|460
|+1½
|Jul
|468½
|473¾
|467
|469
|+1½
|Sep
|444½
|449
|444½
|447¾
|+3¼
|Dec
|451¼
|455
|451¼
|453¾
|+2¾
|Mar
|463½
|467¼
|463½
|466¼
|+2¾
|May
|472¼
|474½
|472
|473¾
|+2¾
|Jul
|476¼
|478¼
|476¼
|477¾
|+3
|Sep
|458½
|458½
|457¼
|457¼
|+¾
|Dec
|456½
|458½
|456
|457½
|+2¼
|Mar
|467¾
|468½
|467¼
|468½
|+2½
|Est. sales 301,646.
|Fri.’s sales 513,761
|Fri.’s open int 1,844,207
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|370½
|371½
|366¾
|367¼
|—
|½
|Jul
|369
|369½
|367¼
|368
|+¼
|Dec
|369¼
|369¼
|365
|365
|+5¾
|Est. sales 281.
|Fri.’s sales 326
|Fri.’s open int 2,819
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1016¼
|1021¾
|1010¼
|1016¼
|+¼
|Jul
|1030
|1036
|1024½
|1030¼
|+¼
|Aug
|1027¾
|1033
|1022½
|1027¼
|+½
|Sep
|1015
|1019¼
|1009¾
|1014¾
|+2
|Nov
|1018½
|1024¼
|1015¼
|1019½
|+1½
|Jan
|1033½
|1036¼
|1028¼
|1032¼
|+1¾
|Mar
|1034½
|1040¼
|1033
|1037¼
|+2¾
|May
|1041½
|1046½
|1040¼
|1044¼
|+3
|Jul
|1046
|1053
|1046
|1052¼
|+3¼
|Aug
|1048
|1048¾
|1047¾
|1047¾
|+3¾
|Sep
|1031¾
|1032¼
|1031¾
|1032¼
|+6¼
|Nov
|1025¾
|1030
|1023¾
|1029¾
|+6
|Jan
|1039½
|1041
|1039½
|1041
|+6¾
|Est. sales 121,010.
|Fri.’s sales 179,929
|Fri.’s open int 821,180,
|up 5,899
