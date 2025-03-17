CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 559 575¼ 559 568 +11 Jul 577 591½ 575½ 585 +12 Sep 590¾ 607¾ 590¾ 601¾ +12 Dec 612¾ 630¾ 612¾ 624¼ +11 Mar 636 648¼ 636 642½ +10½ May 647¾ 655¾ 647½ 653 +11¼ Jul 644¼ 652 644¼ 647 +7 Dec 664¾ 664¾ 664¾ 664¾ +6¼ Est. sales 120,204. Fri.’s sales 102,983 Fri.’s open int 448,161, up 7,708 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 460 465½ 457¼ 460 +1½ Jul 468½ 473¾ 467 469 +1½ Sep 444½ 449 444½ 447¾ +3¼ Dec 451¼ 455 451¼ 453¾ +2¾ Mar 463½ 467¼ 463½ 466¼ +2¾ May 472¼ 474½ 472 473¾ +2¾ Jul 476¼ 478¼ 476¼ 477¾ +3 Sep 458½ 458½ 457¼ 457¼ +¾ Dec 456½ 458½ 456 457½ +2¼ Mar 467¾ 468½ 467¼ 468½ +2½ Est. sales 301,646. Fri.’s sales 513,761 Fri.’s open int 1,844,207 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 370½ 371½ 366¾ 367¼ — ½ Jul 369 369½ 367¼ 368 +¼ Dec 369¼ 369¼ 365 365 +5¾ Est. sales 281. Fri.’s sales 326 Fri.’s open int 2,819 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1016¼ 1021¾ 1010¼ 1016¼ +¼ Jul 1030 1036 1024½ 1030¼ +¼ Aug 1027¾ 1033 1022½ 1027¼ +½ Sep 1015 1019¼ 1009¾ 1014¾ +2 Nov 1018½ 1024¼ 1015¼ 1019½ +1½ Jan 1033½ 1036¼ 1028¼ 1032¼ +1¾ Mar 1034½ 1040¼ 1033 1037¼ +2¾ May 1041½ 1046½ 1040¼ 1044¼ +3 Jul 1046 1053 1046 1052¼ +3¼ Aug 1048 1048¾ 1047¾ 1047¾ +3¾ Sep 1031¾ 1032¼ 1031¾ 1032¼ +6¼ Nov 1025¾ 1030 1023¾ 1029¾ +6 Jan 1039½ 1041 1039½ 1041 +6¾ Est. sales 121,010. Fri.’s sales 179,929 Fri.’s open int 821,180, up 5,899

