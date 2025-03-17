Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Preclosing

Preclosing

The Associated Press

March 17, 2025, 2:06 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 559 575¼ 559 568 +11
Jul 577 591½ 575½ 585 +12
Sep 590¾ 607¾ 590¾ 601¾ +12
Dec 612¾ 630¾ 612¾ 624¼ +11
Mar 636 648¼ 636 642½ +10½
May 647¾ 655¾ 647½ 653 +11¼
Jul 644¼ 652 644¼ 647 +7
Dec 664¾ 664¾ 664¾ 664¾ +6¼
Est. sales 120,204. Fri.’s sales 102,983
Fri.’s open int 448,161, up 7,708
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 460 465½ 457¼ 460 +1½
Jul 468½ 473¾ 467 469 +1½
Sep 444½ 449 444½ 447¾ +3¼
Dec 451¼ 455 451¼ 453¾ +2¾
Mar 463½ 467¼ 463½ 466¼ +2¾
May 472¼ 474½ 472 473¾ +2¾
Jul 476¼ 478¼ 476¼ 477¾ +3
Sep 458½ 458½ 457¼ 457¼
Dec 456½ 458½ 456 457½ +2¼
Mar 467¾ 468½ 467¼ 468½ +2½
Est. sales 301,646. Fri.’s sales 513,761
Fri.’s open int 1,844,207
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 370½ 371½ 366¾ 367¼ ½
Jul 369 369½ 367¼ 368
Dec 369¼ 369¼ 365 365 +5¾
Est. sales 281. Fri.’s sales 326
Fri.’s open int 2,819
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 1016¼ 1021¾ 1010¼ 1016¼
Jul 1030 1036 1024½ 1030¼
Aug 1027¾ 1033 1022½ 1027¼
Sep 1015 1019¼ 1009¾ 1014¾ +2
Nov 1018½ 1024¼ 1015¼ 1019½ +1½
Jan 1033½ 1036¼ 1028¼ 1032¼ +1¾
Mar 1034½ 1040¼ 1033 1037¼ +2¾
May 1041½ 1046½ 1040¼ 1044¼ +3
Jul 1046 1053 1046 1052¼ +3¼
Aug 1048 1048¾ 1047¾ 1047¾ +3¾
Sep 1031¾ 1032¼ 1031¾ 1032¼ +6¼
Nov 1025¾ 1030 1023¾ 1029¾ +6
Jan 1039½ 1041 1039½ 1041 +6¾
Est. sales 121,010. Fri.’s sales 179,929
Fri.’s open int 821,180, up 5,899

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up