CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|549
|551¼
|549
|549
|+10¼
|May
|555¾
|566¾
|554¾
|563
|+9
|Jul
|570¾
|581½
|570½
|578¾
|+9¼
|Sep
|587¾
|597½
|587½
|595
|+8¾
|Dec
|611¼
|619¾
|610½
|617¼
|+8¼
|Mar
|630
|637½
|628¾
|634¾
|+7¾
|May
|639½
|646¼
|639½
|642
|+5¼
|Jul
|643
|644¼
|640¼
|640¼
|+4¾
|Est. sales 110,839.
|Wed.’s sales 123,890
|Wed.’s open int 443,943,
|up 6,633
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|450
|459¼
|450
|456¼
|+7½
|May
|461½
|470
|459½
|466¾
|+6
|Jul
|467½
|476½
|466¼
|473¾
|+6¼
|Sep
|442¾
|448½
|442
|447
|+4½
|Dec
|448½
|454
|448¼
|452½
|+4¼
|Mar
|460½
|466
|460½
|464¾
|+4¼
|May
|468¼
|473¼
|468¼
|472
|+4¼
|Jul
|471
|476¾
|471
|475¾
|+4¼
|Sep
|454½
|456¾
|454½
|456¾
|+3
|Dec
|453
|456
|453
|455¼
|+2¾
|Mar
|464
|464½
|464
|464½
|+1¼
|Est. sales 331,457.
|Wed.’s sales 493,701
|Wed.’s open int 1,845,738,
|up 15,803
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|367¼
|372¾
|366
|369¼
|+1
|Jul
|369
|369
|367
|367
|—1¼
|Est. sales 281.
|Wed.’s sales 262
|Wed.’s open int 2,921,
|up 1
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|999¼
|999¼
|999¼
|999¼
|+11¾
|May
|1002
|1018
|999½
|1012¾
|+12¼
|Jul
|1016½
|1031¾
|1014¼
|1026¾
|+11¼
|Aug
|1014¼
|1029¼
|1013
|1023¾
|+10
|Sep
|1003¾
|1015½
|1000¾
|1009¼
|+7¾
|Nov
|1007¼
|1019½
|1005½
|1013¼
|+6¾
|Jan
|1020¼
|1031¼
|1018¼
|1025¼
|+6¼
|Mar
|1024
|1034½
|1024
|1028¾
|+5¼
|May
|1029¼
|1040¼
|1029¼
|1034¼
|+3¾
|Jul
|1038½
|1047
|1038¼
|1042¼
|+4
|Sep
|1018
|1018
|1018
|1018
|+4¾
|Nov
|1014¾
|1018
|1014¾
|1014¾
|+4¼
|Est. sales 172,366.
|Wed.’s sales 243,518
|Wed.’s open int 814,229,
|up 3,855
