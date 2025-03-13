Live Radio
Preclosing

The Associated Press

March 13, 2025, 2:06 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 549 551¼ 549 549 +10¼
May 555¾ 566¾ 554¾ 563 +9
Jul 570¾ 581½ 570½ 578¾ +9¼
Sep 587¾ 597½ 587½ 595 +8¾
Dec 611¼ 619¾ 610½ 617¼ +8¼
Mar 630 637½ 628¾ 634¾ +7¾
May 639½ 646¼ 639½ 642 +5¼
Jul 643 644¼ 640¼ 640¼ +4¾
Est. sales 110,839. Wed.’s sales 123,890
Wed.’s open int 443,943, up 6,633
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 450 459¼ 450 456¼ +7½
May 461½ 470 459½ 466¾ +6
Jul 467½ 476½ 466¼ 473¾ +6¼
Sep 442¾ 448½ 442 447 +4½
Dec 448½ 454 448¼ 452½ +4¼
Mar 460½ 466 460½ 464¾ +4¼
May 468¼ 473¼ 468¼ 472 +4¼
Jul 471 476¾ 471 475¾ +4¼
Sep 454½ 456¾ 454½ 456¾ +3
Dec 453 456 453 455¼ +2¾
Mar 464 464½ 464 464½ +1¼
Est. sales 331,457. Wed.’s sales 493,701
Wed.’s open int 1,845,738, up 15,803
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 367¼ 372¾ 366 369¼ +1
Jul 369 369 367 367 —1¼
Est. sales 281. Wed.’s sales 262
Wed.’s open int 2,921, up 1
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 999¼ 999¼ 999¼ 999¼ +11¾
May 1002 1018 999½ 1012¾ +12¼
Jul 1016½ 1031¾ 1014¼ 1026¾ +11¼
Aug 1014¼ 1029¼ 1013 1023¾ +10
Sep 1003¾ 1015½ 1000¾ 1009¼ +7¾
Nov 1007¼ 1019½ 1005½ 1013¼ +6¾
Jan 1020¼ 1031¼ 1018¼ 1025¼ +6¼
Mar 1024 1034½ 1024 1028¾ +5¼
May 1029¼ 1040¼ 1029¼ 1034¼ +3¾
Jul 1038½ 1047 1038¼ 1042¼ +4
Sep 1018 1018 1018 1018 +4¾
Nov 1014¾ 1018 1014¾ 1014¾ +4¼
Est. sales 172,366. Wed.’s sales 243,518
Wed.’s open int 814,229, up 3,855

