CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 549 551¼ 549 549 +10¼ May 555¾ 566¾ 554¾ 563 +9 Jul 570¾ 581½ 570½ 578¾ +9¼ Sep 587¾ 597½ 587½ 595 +8¾ Dec 611¼ 619¾ 610½ 617¼ +8¼ Mar 630 637½ 628¾ 634¾ +7¾ May 639½ 646¼ 639½ 642 +5¼ Jul 643 644¼ 640¼ 640¼ +4¾ Est. sales 110,839. Wed.’s sales 123,890 Wed.’s open int 443,943, up 6,633 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 450 459¼ 450 456¼ +7½ May 461½ 470 459½ 466¾ +6 Jul 467½ 476½ 466¼ 473¾ +6¼ Sep 442¾ 448½ 442 447 +4½ Dec 448½ 454 448¼ 452½ +4¼ Mar 460½ 466 460½ 464¾ +4¼ May 468¼ 473¼ 468¼ 472 +4¼ Jul 471 476¾ 471 475¾ +4¼ Sep 454½ 456¾ 454½ 456¾ +3 Dec 453 456 453 455¼ +2¾ Mar 464 464½ 464 464½ +1¼ Est. sales 331,457. Wed.’s sales 493,701 Wed.’s open int 1,845,738, up 15,803 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 367¼ 372¾ 366 369¼ +1 Jul 369 369 367 367 —1¼ Est. sales 281. Wed.’s sales 262 Wed.’s open int 2,921, up 1 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 999¼ 999¼ 999¼ 999¼ +11¾ May 1002 1018 999½ 1012¾ +12¼ Jul 1016½ 1031¾ 1014¼ 1026¾ +11¼ Aug 1014¼ 1029¼ 1013 1023¾ +10 Sep 1003¾ 1015½ 1000¾ 1009¼ +7¾ Nov 1007¼ 1019½ 1005½ 1013¼ +6¾ Jan 1020¼ 1031¼ 1018¼ 1025¼ +6¼ Mar 1024 1034½ 1024 1028¾ +5¼ May 1029¼ 1040¼ 1029¼ 1034¼ +3¾ Jul 1038½ 1047 1038¼ 1042¼ +4 Sep 1018 1018 1018 1018 +4¾ Nov 1014¾ 1018 1014¾ 1014¾ +4¼ Est. sales 172,366. Wed.’s sales 243,518 Wed.’s open int 814,229, up 3,855

