CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|548¼
|548¼
|548¼
|548¼
|+14½
|May
|554¼
|566
|553¼
|562
|+10¾
|Jul
|568
|579¾
|567¼
|576¼
|+10¾
|Sep
|585
|595¼
|583¼
|592¼
|+10¾
|Dec
|607
|616½
|604¼
|614
|+11
|Mar
|625
|633
|621½
|630½
|+10¼
|May
|632½
|641½
|632¼
|639¼
|+10¼
|Jul
|630
|638
|628¾
|635½
|+9
|Dec
|646
|646
|646
|646
|+1½
|Est. sales 93,198.
|Fri.’s sales 99,411
|Fri.’s open int 438,709,
|up 2,555
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|458
|459½
|454
|458
|+2¾
|May
|469½
|474¾
|466½
|471¼
|+2
|Jul
|475¾
|481
|472¾
|477¾
|+2
|Sep
|450½
|453½
|447½
|450¼
|Dec
|454¼
|457½
|451½
|453¾
|—
|½
|Mar
|466¼
|469¼
|463¼
|465¼
|—
|¾
|May
|474¾
|475¾
|470¾
|472½
|—
|½
|Jul
|477
|479½
|474¼
|477¾
|+1¼
|Sep
|457
|460¼
|456¾
|458¾
|+1
|Dec
|456½
|459
|455
|455½
|—
|½
|Mar
|469
|469¼
|466
|467½
|+1
|Dec
|457½
|458
|457½
|458
|+3
|Est. sales 237,194.
|Fri.’s sales 383,419
|Fri.’s open int 1,836,879,
|up 1,419
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|376¼
|378¼
|370
|375¾
|+4¼
|Est. sales 365.
|Fri.’s sales 302
|Fri.’s open int 2,930
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|1013
|1013
|999¾
|1000½
|—9¾
|May
|1029¼
|1032½
|1012¼
|1014¾
|—10¼
|Jul
|1045
|1046
|1026¾
|1029
|—9¾
|Aug
|1037½
|1042½
|1024¼
|1026¼
|—9½
|Sep
|1025½
|1027½
|1011¾
|1013¼
|—8¼
|Nov
|1029¼
|1031½
|1016
|1018½
|—7
|Jan
|1041
|1043
|1028
|1030
|—7¼
|Mar
|1042¾
|1044½
|1032¼
|1033¾
|—6¾
|May
|1050¼
|1051½
|1038½
|1040
|—6½
|Jul
|1056½
|1056½
|1047¼
|1049
|—4½
|Nov
|1025¼
|1028¾
|1016¾
|1018¾
|—6
|Est. sales 150,513.
|Fri.’s sales 232,565
|Fri.’s open int 811,075
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.