Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Preclosing

Preclosing

The Associated Press

March 10, 2025, 2:05 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 548¼ 548¼ 548¼ 548¼ +14½
May 554¼ 566 553¼ 562 +10¾
Jul 568 579¾ 567¼ 576¼ +10¾
Sep 585 595¼ 583¼ 592¼ +10¾
Dec 607 616½ 604¼ 614 +11
Mar 625 633 621½ 630½ +10¼
May 632½ 641½ 632¼ 639¼ +10¼
Jul 630 638 628¾ 635½ +9
Dec 646 646 646 646 +1½
Est. sales 93,198. Fri.’s sales 99,411
Fri.’s open int 438,709, up 2,555
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 458 459½ 454 458 +2¾
May 469½ 474¾ 466½ 471¼ +2
Jul 475¾ 481 472¾ 477¾ +2
Sep 450½ 453½ 447½ 450¼
Dec 454¼ 457½ 451½ 453¾ ½
Mar 466¼ 469¼ 463¼ 465¼ ¾
May 474¾ 475¾ 470¾ 472½ ½
Jul 477 479½ 474¼ 477¾ +1¼
Sep 457 460¼ 456¾ 458¾ +1
Dec 456½ 459 455 455½ ½
Mar 469 469¼ 466 467½ +1
Dec 457½ 458 457½ 458 +3
Est. sales 237,194. Fri.’s sales 383,419
Fri.’s open int 1,836,879, up 1,419
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 376¼ 378¼ 370 375¾ +4¼
Est. sales 365. Fri.’s sales 302
Fri.’s open int 2,930
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 1013 1013 999¾ 1000½ —9¾
May 1029¼ 1032½ 1012¼ 1014¾ —10¼
Jul 1045 1046 1026¾ 1029 —9¾
Aug 1037½ 1042½ 1024¼ 1026¼ —9½
Sep 1025½ 1027½ 1011¾ 1013¼ —8¼
Nov 1029¼ 1031½ 1016 1018½ —7
Jan 1041 1043 1028 1030 —7¼
Mar 1042¾ 1044½ 1032¼ 1033¾ —6¾
May 1050¼ 1051½ 1038½ 1040 —6½
Jul 1056½ 1056½ 1047¼ 1049 —4½
Nov 1025¼ 1028¾ 1016¾ 1018¾ —6
Est. sales 150,513. Fri.’s sales 232,565
Fri.’s open int 811,075

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up