CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|550¼
|562
|544¾
|554¾
|+6½
|Jul
|564
|574¾
|558½
|568¾
|+6¾
|Sep
|580½
|590¼
|574¾
|584¾
|+6¾
|Dec
|601¾
|611
|596¼
|606
|+6¾
|Mar
|619½
|627¼
|613½
|622¾
|+6¼
|May
|628½
|634½
|623¼
|630¾
|+5½
|Jul
|625¼
|627¾
|623
|627¾
|+4¾
|Dec
|636
|640
|636
|640
|—1¼
|Est. sales 118,279.
|Wed.’s sales 147,843
|Wed.’s open int 437,644,
|up 9,945
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|443½
|452¾
|439¾
|450
|+9¾
|May
|457
|473½
|452¾
|464¾
|+9
|Jul
|464¼
|479¾
|459½
|471¾
|+8½
|Sep
|442
|451¼
|437¼
|446
|+5
|Dec
|448¼
|455½
|442¾
|451
|+4¼
|Mar
|463
|467¼
|455½
|462¾
|+3¾
|May
|469¼
|473¾
|463¼
|470
|+3½
|Jul
|473¼
|477½
|466¾
|473½
|+3¼
|Sep
|454
|458¼
|451¼
|455¼
|+2¼
|Dec
|453
|458
|449¾
|454
|+2
|Mar
|464¾
|464¾
|464¾
|464¾
|+2
|Sep
|453
|453
|453
|453
|+1¼
|Est. sales 554,604.
|Wed.’s sales 524,903
|Wed.’s open int 1,835,797
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|380¼
|384¼
|371¾
|377
|—4
|Jul
|378½
|382
|372
|373
|—8½
|Est. sales 458.
|Wed.’s sales 885
|Wed.’s open int 3,150
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|999
|1019¼
|999
|1019¼
|+21½
|May
|1015½
|1036½
|1013¾
|1029¾
|+18
|Jul
|1028
|1047¼
|1026½
|1042¼
|+17¼
|Aug
|1025
|1041¼
|1022
|1037
|+16
|Sep
|1010¾
|1024¾
|1006½
|1021
|+14¼
|Nov
|1013
|1027
|1009¼
|1023¾
|+14¼
|Jan
|1024¼
|1038
|1020½
|1034¾
|+13¾
|Mar
|1030¾
|1040¼
|1023¾
|1037½
|+13½
|May
|1034
|1045½
|1029¼
|1044
|+14
|Jul
|1043¼
|1051
|1037¼
|1051
|+13¼
|Nov
|1019¼
|1025
|1015½
|1019½
|+5¾
|Est. sales 302,895.
|Wed.’s sales 288,127
|Wed.’s open int 819,940,
|up 6,523
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.