Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Preclosing

Preclosing

The Associated Press

March 6, 2025, 2:00 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 550¼ 562 544¾ 554¾ +6½
Jul 564 574¾ 558½ 568¾ +6¾
Sep 580½ 590¼ 574¾ 584¾ +6¾
Dec 601¾ 611 596¼ 606 +6¾
Mar 619½ 627¼ 613½ 622¾ +6¼
May 628½ 634½ 623¼ 630¾ +5½
Jul 625¼ 627¾ 623 627¾ +4¾
Dec 636 640 636 640 —1¼
Est. sales 118,279. Wed.’s sales 147,843
Wed.’s open int 437,644, up 9,945
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 443½ 452¾ 439¾ 450 +9¾
May 457 473½ 452¾ 464¾ +9
Jul 464¼ 479¾ 459½ 471¾ +8½
Sep 442 451¼ 437¼ 446 +5
Dec 448¼ 455½ 442¾ 451 +4¼
Mar 463 467¼ 455½ 462¾ +3¾
May 469¼ 473¾ 463¼ 470 +3½
Jul 473¼ 477½ 466¾ 473½ +3¼
Sep 454 458¼ 451¼ 455¼ +2¼
Dec 453 458 449¾ 454 +2
Mar 464¾ 464¾ 464¾ 464¾ +2
Sep 453 453 453 453 +1¼
Est. sales 554,604. Wed.’s sales 524,903
Wed.’s open int 1,835,797
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 380¼ 384¼ 371¾ 377 —4
Jul 378½ 382 372 373 —8½
Est. sales 458. Wed.’s sales 885
Wed.’s open int 3,150
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 999 1019¼ 999 1019¼ +21½
May 1015½ 1036½ 1013¾ 1029¾ +18
Jul 1028 1047¼ 1026½ 1042¼ +17¼
Aug 1025 1041¼ 1022 1037 +16
Sep 1010¾ 1024¾ 1006½ 1021 +14¼
Nov 1013 1027 1009¼ 1023¾ +14¼
Jan 1024¼ 1038 1020½ 1034¾ +13¾
Mar 1030¾ 1040¼ 1023¾ 1037½ +13½
May 1034 1045½ 1029¼ 1044 +14
Jul 1043¼ 1051 1037¼ 1051 +13¼
Nov 1019¼ 1025 1015½ 1019½ +5¾
Est. sales 302,895. Wed.’s sales 288,127
Wed.’s open int 819,940, up 6,523

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up