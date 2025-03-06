CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 550¼ 562 544¾ 554¾ +6½ Jul 564 574¾ 558½ 568¾ +6¾ Sep 580½ 590¼ 574¾ 584¾ +6¾ Dec 601¾ 611 596¼ 606 +6¾ Mar 619½ 627¼ 613½ 622¾ +6¼ May 628½ 634½ 623¼ 630¾ +5½ Jul 625¼ 627¾ 623 627¾ +4¾ Dec 636 640 636 640 —1¼ Est. sales 118,279. Wed.’s sales 147,843 Wed.’s open int 437,644, up 9,945 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 443½ 452¾ 439¾ 450 +9¾ May 457 473½ 452¾ 464¾ +9 Jul 464¼ 479¾ 459½ 471¾ +8½ Sep 442 451¼ 437¼ 446 +5 Dec 448¼ 455½ 442¾ 451 +4¼ Mar 463 467¼ 455½ 462¾ +3¾ May 469¼ 473¾ 463¼ 470 +3½ Jul 473¼ 477½ 466¾ 473½ +3¼ Sep 454 458¼ 451¼ 455¼ +2¼ Dec 453 458 449¾ 454 +2 Mar 464¾ 464¾ 464¾ 464¾ +2 Sep 453 453 453 453 +1¼ Est. sales 554,604. Wed.’s sales 524,903 Wed.’s open int 1,835,797 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 380¼ 384¼ 371¾ 377 —4 Jul 378½ 382 372 373 —8½ Est. sales 458. Wed.’s sales 885 Wed.’s open int 3,150 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 999 1019¼ 999 1019¼ +21½ May 1015½ 1036½ 1013¾ 1029¾ +18 Jul 1028 1047¼ 1026½ 1042¼ +17¼ Aug 1025 1041¼ 1022 1037 +16 Sep 1010¾ 1024¾ 1006½ 1021 +14¼ Nov 1013 1027 1009¼ 1023¾ +14¼ Jan 1024¼ 1038 1020½ 1034¾ +13¾ Mar 1030¾ 1040¼ 1023¾ 1037½ +13½ May 1034 1045½ 1029¼ 1044 +14 Jul 1043¼ 1051 1037¼ 1051 +13¼ Nov 1019¼ 1025 1015½ 1019½ +5¾ Est. sales 302,895. Wed.’s sales 288,127 Wed.’s open int 819,940, up 6,523

