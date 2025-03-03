CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|545½
|545¾
|534
|534
|—3
|May
|557½
|563½
|545¼
|546¾
|—9
|Jul
|571
|577¼
|559
|560¼
|—9
|Sep
|588
|592¼
|575
|576¼
|—8¼
|Dec
|608¾
|612
|596
|597¾
|—6¾
|Mar
|627
|628¼
|613¼
|615
|—6
|May
|635¾
|635¾
|622¼
|622¼
|—7¼
|Jul
|628¼
|629
|619¾
|620½
|—5¼
|Est. sales 134,319.
|Fri.’s sales 108,832
|Fri.’s open int 406,727
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|455¼
|456¾
|439
|441
|—12½
|May
|469¾
|472¾
|454½
|456½
|—13
|Jul
|476
|479
|462¼
|464
|—11¾
|Sep
|450¼
|452
|443¼
|444¾
|—5½
|Dec
|454
|456¾
|449¼
|450¾
|—4¼
|Mar
|466¼
|468¼
|461¾
|463
|—3¾
|May
|473
|475¼
|469¼
|470¾
|—3
|Jul
|477
|478
|472¾
|473¼
|—3¾
|Sep
|458¼
|459½
|455½
|456
|—2
|Dec
|456
|458¾
|453¾
|455¼
|—1
|Mar
|467¼
|469¼
|465¾
|465¾
|—1¼
|Dec
|454
|454
|454
|454
|—
|½
|Est. sales 589,964.
|Fri.’s sales 517,599
|Fri.’s open int 1,888,145,
|up 1,758
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|369
|371
|358½
|364
|—5
|Jul
|364
|364
|364
|364
|—6
|Est. sales 288.
|Fri.’s sales 257
|Fri.’s open int 3,453
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|1012
|1014½
|995¼
|996¼
|—15¼
|May
|1026
|1031¼
|1008
|1010¼
|—15½
|Jul
|1040
|1045¼
|1022¾
|1025
|—15
|Aug
|1040½
|1043¾
|1022
|1024¼
|—14
|Sep
|1025½
|1030¾
|1011¾
|1013½
|—12
|Nov
|1030
|1034½
|1016
|1018¼
|—11¼
|Jan
|1042¾
|1045½
|1027¼
|1029½
|—11
|Mar
|1052¾
|1052¾
|1030¼
|1032¾
|—9
|May
|1052¼
|1052¼
|1035½
|1038
|—8½
|Jul
|1056¼
|1056½
|1043½
|1045
|—9
|Nov
|1028
|1028
|1017¼
|1018¼
|—7½
|Nov
|1030
|1030
|1030
|1030
|—8¾
|Est. sales 237,746.
|Fri.’s sales 210,423
|Fri.’s open int 796,923,
|up 13,723
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.