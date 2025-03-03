Live Radio
Preclosing

The Associated Press

March 3, 2025, 1:58 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 545½ 545¾ 534 534 —3
May 557½ 563½ 545¼ 546¾ —9
Jul 571 577¼ 559 560¼ —9
Sep 588 592¼ 575 576¼ —8¼
Dec 608¾ 612 596 597¾ —6¾
Mar 627 628¼ 613¼ 615 —6
May 635¾ 635¾ 622¼ 622¼ —7¼
Jul 628¼ 629 619¾ 620½ —5¼
Est. sales 134,319. Fri.’s sales 108,832
Fri.’s open int 406,727
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 455¼ 456¾ 439 441 —12½
May 469¾ 472¾ 454½ 456½ —13
Jul 476 479 462¼ 464 —11¾
Sep 450¼ 452 443¼ 444¾ —5½
Dec 454 456¾ 449¼ 450¾ —4¼
Mar 466¼ 468¼ 461¾ 463 —3¾
May 473 475¼ 469¼ 470¾ —3
Jul 477 478 472¾ 473¼ —3¾
Sep 458¼ 459½ 455½ 456 —2
Dec 456 458¾ 453¾ 455¼ —1
Mar 467¼ 469¼ 465¾ 465¾ —1¼
Dec 454 454 454 454 ½
Est. sales 589,964. Fri.’s sales 517,599
Fri.’s open int 1,888,145, up 1,758
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 369 371 358½ 364 —5
Jul 364 364 364 364 —6
Est. sales 288. Fri.’s sales 257
Fri.’s open int 3,453
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 1012 1014½ 995¼ 996¼ —15¼
May 1026 1031¼ 1008 1010¼ —15½
Jul 1040 1045¼ 1022¾ 1025 —15
Aug 1040½ 1043¾ 1022 1024¼ —14
Sep 1025½ 1030¾ 1011¾ 1013½ —12
Nov 1030 1034½ 1016 1018¼ —11¼
Jan 1042¾ 1045½ 1027¼ 1029½ —11
Mar 1052¾ 1052¾ 1030¼ 1032¾ —9
May 1052¼ 1052¼ 1035½ 1038 —8½
Jul 1056¼ 1056½ 1043½ 1045 —9
Nov 1028 1028 1017¼ 1018¼ —7½
Nov 1030 1030 1030 1030 —8¾
Est. sales 237,746. Fri.’s sales 210,423
Fri.’s open int 796,923, up 13,723

