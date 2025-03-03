CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 545½ 545¾ 534 534 —3 May 557½ 563½ 545¼ 546¾ —9 Jul 571 577¼ 559 560¼ —9 Sep 588 592¼ 575 576¼ —8¼ Dec 608¾ 612 596 597¾ —6¾ Mar 627 628¼ 613¼ 615 —6 May 635¾ 635¾ 622¼ 622¼ —7¼ Jul 628¼ 629 619¾ 620½ —5¼ Est. sales 134,319. Fri.’s sales 108,832 Fri.’s open int 406,727 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 455¼ 456¾ 439 441 —12½ May 469¾ 472¾ 454½ 456½ —13 Jul 476 479 462¼ 464 —11¾ Sep 450¼ 452 443¼ 444¾ —5½ Dec 454 456¾ 449¼ 450¾ —4¼ Mar 466¼ 468¼ 461¾ 463 —3¾ May 473 475¼ 469¼ 470¾ —3 Jul 477 478 472¾ 473¼ —3¾ Sep 458¼ 459½ 455½ 456 —2 Dec 456 458¾ 453¾ 455¼ —1 Mar 467¼ 469¼ 465¾ 465¾ —1¼ Dec 454 454 454 454 — ½ Est. sales 589,964. Fri.’s sales 517,599 Fri.’s open int 1,888,145, up 1,758 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 369 371 358½ 364 —5 Jul 364 364 364 364 —6 Est. sales 288. Fri.’s sales 257 Fri.’s open int 3,453 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 1012 1014½ 995¼ 996¼ —15¼ May 1026 1031¼ 1008 1010¼ —15½ Jul 1040 1045¼ 1022¾ 1025 —15 Aug 1040½ 1043¾ 1022 1024¼ —14 Sep 1025½ 1030¾ 1011¾ 1013½ —12 Nov 1030 1034½ 1016 1018¼ —11¼ Jan 1042¾ 1045½ 1027¼ 1029½ —11 Mar 1052¾ 1052¾ 1030¼ 1032¾ —9 May 1052¼ 1052¼ 1035½ 1038 —8½ Jul 1056¼ 1056½ 1043½ 1045 —9 Nov 1028 1028 1017¼ 1018¼ —7½ Nov 1030 1030 1030 1030 —8¾ Est. sales 237,746. Fri.’s sales 210,423 Fri.’s open int 796,923, up 13,723

