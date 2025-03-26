Precision BioSciences: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $17.7 million…

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $17.7 million in its fourth quarter.

The Durham, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of $2.22 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $3.20 per share.

The genome editing company posted revenue of $638,000 in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $7.2 million, or $1.04 per share. Revenue was reported as $68.7 million.

