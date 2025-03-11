Pre-Law College Majors: What Aspiring Lawyers Should Know

Aspiring lawyers may think they need to choose a law-related college major to get into law school, but that’s not…

Aspiring lawyers may think they need to choose a law-related college major to get into law school, but that’s not the case.

“There are no majors or courses that are absolutely required for law school admission,” says Jeb Butler, a law school admissions counselor at IvyWise and former director of admissions at Columbia Law School in New York.

A pre-law major is not a requirement to get into law school and “as a general matter, your major should reflect your interests and passions,” Butler says.

Considerations When Choosing a Major

Pre-law isn’t typically a college major but some colleges offer a bachelor’s degree in law, such as Wayne State University in Michigan and the University of Arizona Online. Relatedly, the University of Southern California offers a bachelor of science in legal studies and the University of Indianapolis in Indiana has a legal studies program that can be added to any major.

“While there are certain majors that are more common among law school applicants — political science, philosophy, economics — law schools accept students from virtually all majors, and admission officers don’t prefer one major over another,” Butler says.

The more common pre-law majors, such as political science or history, typically offer a mix of social science and humanities courses that are relevant to law like psychology, rhetoric, communication and public policy.

Hannah R. Brefeld, a litigator at Reavis Page Jump LLP, majored in political science with a minor in legal studies when she was an undergrad at Aquinas College in Michigan.

“I chose the major that I believed would most prepare me for a career in law, but that also provided flexibility if I chose a different course,” Brefeld says. She minored in legal studies to make sure she actually enjoyed studying law.

But just about any major can provide solid preparation and a foundation for law school, experts say.

“Some of my most successful law school classmates had unique experiences or degrees for law school, such as an engineering degree, or one was even a lead singer in a band,” says Brefeld, who earned her J.D. degree from the Michigan State University College of Law.

What to Do Regardless of Major

Experts say law schools don’t expect incoming students to have specific legal knowledge. However, there are some things students can do, regardless of major, to make law school transition smoother.

“For example, taking a higher proportion of upper-level classes in your junior and senior years will provide a preview of the rigor you’ll experience in law school,” Butler says.

Joining clubs and participating in leadership roles in moot court, model United Nations or Arab League programs, or on-campus student government can “naturally prepare you for a career in law and show your dedication to being an advocate,” Brefeld says.

Aside from promoting advocacy and leadership, these types of experiences allow students to sharpen their public speaking abilities and “build confidence and a skill set that is useful in court,” Brefeld says.

All of these skills can be beneficial when sitting for the Law School Admission Test, or LSAT. What matters most for this skills-based test is developing strong critical thinking, reading comprehension and analytical reasoning skills, experts say.

“I recommend taking classes that require research, writing and critical thinking,” Brefeld says. “Make sure you are comfortable with implementing these skills into your daily work life long term because all law school classes and most legal careers require these skills.”

Any courses that enhance analytical skills — like economics, psychology and philosophy — or communication skills can be a bonus for a legal education.

Aspiring attorneys should select a major and take college courses that interest and challenge them, as students tend to perform better when they study something they enjoy, experts say.

“Classes that challenge you to refine your skills in writing, research, critical and analytical thinking, and argumentation, among others, will best prepare you for law school,” Butler says.

While law schools don’t have a preference for any particular undergraduate major, some discourage students from pursuing traditional pre-law majors. Experts say that could be because college may be the only time a future law school student can explore subjects outside of law.

“Why spend four years studying topics that don’t excite you because you think they’re what law school admissions committees prefer?” Butler says.

This is also important because a student who majors in pre-law may quickly discover they no longer want to become a lawyer.

“While there are no majors or courses that are absolutely required for law school admission, it’s important to think carefully about your approach to selecting your undergraduate academic path,” Butler says.

And since some majors may translate more easily for law school admissions officers when evaluating academic preparation, “applicants with majors less common among law students should approach course selection strategically.”

Admissions data from the Law School Admission Council indicates that in the 2024 enrollment year, law school applicants majoring in computer engineering, physics, botany and the classics in arts and humanities had among the highest LSAT score averages and law school acceptance rates.

“Most undergrads are unsure of their path until their junior or senior years of undergrad. That’s normal,” Brefeld says.

Advice on Next Steps

“As soon as you know law school is something you want to pursue, explore what is required of you for the LSAT and application process,” Brefeld says.

And reach out to a legal career adviser if your school has one.

“Some large universities have a robust program that can offer you advice on your law school application and introductions to recent graduates who pursued law school,” Brefeld says.

Network and make connections as early as possible, and take advantage of all the resources your school offers for the admission process, she adds.

“Seek out other attorneys who may be willing to mentor you formally or informally. You’d be surprised how a request for advice can lead to opportunities.”

