Potbelly: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Potbelly Corp. (PBPB) on Thursday reported net income of $4.6 million in its fourth quarter.

The Chicago-based company said it had profit of 15 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 13 cents per share.

The sandwich restaurant operator posted revenue of $116.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $40.3 million, or $1.31 per share. Revenue was reported as $462.6 million.

