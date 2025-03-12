Phoenix New Media: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BEIJING (AP) — BEIJING (AP) — Phoenix New Media Ltd. (FENG) on Tuesday reported a loss of $493,000 in its…

BEIJING (AP) — BEIJING (AP) — Phoenix New Media Ltd. (FENG) on Tuesday reported a loss of $493,000 in its fourth quarter.

The Beijing-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 9 cents per share.

The online media company posted revenue of $29.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $7.3 million, or 61 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $96.4 million.

