Petco: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Petco Health & Wellness Co. (WOOF) on Wednesday reported a loss of $13.8 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 2 cents per share.

The pet store chain posted revenue of $1.55 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $101.8 million, or 37 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $6.12 billion.

