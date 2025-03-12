Performant Healthcare: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PLANTATION, Fla. (AP) — PLANTATION, Fla. (AP) — Performant Healthcare, Inc. (PHLT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $498,000 in…

PLANTATION, Fla. (AP) — PLANTATION, Fla. (AP) — Performant Healthcare, Inc. (PHLT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $498,000 in its fourth quarter.

The Plantation, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 2 cents per share.

The provider of audit and recovery services posted revenue of $34.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $9.9 million, or 13 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $123 million.

Performant Healthcare expects full-year revenue in the range of $131 million to $135 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PHLT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PHLT

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.