Peraso: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Peraso, Inc. (PRSO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.6 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 37 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 13 cents per share.

The semiconductor technology company posted revenue of $3.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $10.7 million, or $3.57 per share. Revenue was reported as $14.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Peraso said it expects revenue in the range of $3.6 million to $4 million.

