Paymentus: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Paymentus Holdings Inc. (PAY) on Monday reported net income of $13.1 million in its fourth quarter.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of 10 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 13 cents per share.

The electronic bill payment services posted revenue of $257.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $44.2 million, or 35 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $871.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Paymentus said it expects revenue in the range of $241 million to $249 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.04 billion to $1.06 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PAY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PAY

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.