Park-Ohio: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CLEVELAND (AP) — CLEVELAND (AP) — Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH) on Wednesday reported earnings of $500,000 in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Cleveland-based company said it had net income of 4 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 67 cents per share.

The industrial supply-chain logistics company posted revenue of $388.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $31.8 million, or $2.40 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.66 billion.

