Paramount Resources: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Paramount Resources Ltd. (PRMRF) on Wednesday reported net income of $62.5 million…

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Paramount Resources Ltd. (PRMRF) on Wednesday reported net income of $62.5 million in its fourth quarter.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had net income of 43 cents per share.

The oil and natural gas company posted revenue of $328.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $245.2 million, or $1.64 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.28 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PRMRF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PRMRF

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.