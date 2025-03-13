PagerDuty: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — PagerDuty Inc. (PD) on Thursday reported a loss of $10.6 million in…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — PagerDuty Inc. (PD) on Thursday reported a loss of $10.6 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 22 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 16 cents per share.

The software developer posted revenue of $121.4 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $119.5 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $54.5 million, or 59 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $467.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in April, PagerDuty expects its per-share earnings to range from 18 cents to 19 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $118 million to $120 million for the fiscal first quarter.

PagerDuty expects full-year earnings in the range of 90 cents to 95 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $500 million to $507 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PD

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.