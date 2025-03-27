Oxford Industries: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Oxford Industries Inc. (OXM) on Thursday reported profit of $17.9 million in its fiscal…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Oxford Industries Inc. (OXM) on Thursday reported profit of $17.9 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Atlanta-based company said it had net income of $1.13 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.37 per share.

The owner of the Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and Southern Tide clothing lines posted revenue of $390.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $93 million, or $5.87 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.52 billion.

For the current quarter ending in April, Oxford Industries expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.70 to $1.90.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.60 to $5 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OXM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OXM

