OrthoPediatrics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WARSAW, Ind. (AP) — WARSAW, Ind. (AP) — OrthoPediatrics Corp. (KIDS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $16.1 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Warsaw, Indiana-based company said it had a loss of 69 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 29 cents per share.

The maker of orthopedic devices posted revenue of $52.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $37.8 million, or $1.64 per share. Revenue was reported as $204.7 million.

OrthoPediatrics expects full-year revenue in the range of $235 million to $242 million.

