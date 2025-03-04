Orion Marine: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Orion Marine Group Inc. (ORN) on Tuesday reported net income of $6.8 million in…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Orion Marine Group Inc. (ORN) on Tuesday reported net income of $6.8 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of 17 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 16 cents per share.

The heavy civil marine contractor posted revenue of $216.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $1.6 million, or 5 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $796.4 million.

Orion Marine expects full-year earnings in the range of 11 cents to 17 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $800 million to $850 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ORN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ORN

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.