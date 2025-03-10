Oracle: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Oracle Corp. (ORCL) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $2.94…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Oracle Corp. (ORCL) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $2.94 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had net income of $1.02. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.47 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.48 per share.

The software maker posted revenue of $14.13 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $14.36 billion.

