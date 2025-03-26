OptiNose: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

YARDLEY, Pa. (AP) — YARDLEY, Pa. (AP) — OptiNose Inc. (OPTN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $360,000 in its…

The Yardley, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents per share.

The specialty pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $22.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $21.5 million, or $2.12 per share. Revenue was reported as $78.2 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OPTN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OPTN

