Live Radio
Home » Latest News » OptiNose: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

OptiNose: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

March 26, 2025, 7:17 AM

YARDLEY, Pa. (AP) — YARDLEY, Pa. (AP) — OptiNose Inc. (OPTN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $360,000 in its fourth quarter.

The Yardley, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents per share.

The specialty pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $22.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $21.5 million, or $2.12 per share. Revenue was reported as $78.2 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OPTN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OPTN

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up