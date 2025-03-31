CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|529½
|531½
|525½
|530¼
|+2
|Jul
|544¼
|546
|540¼
|544½
|+1¾
|Sep
|561
|562¼
|557
|560¾
|+1½
|Dec
|584½
|586½
|581½
|584¾
|+1¼
|Mar
|603½
|606½
|602
|605¼
|+1½
|May
|614¾
|616¾
|614
|616
|+1
|Jul
|618¼
|619½
|617¼
|619¼
|+1
|Dec
|642¾
|642¾
|642¾
|642¾
|+½
|Est. sales 44,245.
|Fri.’s sales 152,279
|Fri.’s open int 486,562,
|up 9,773
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|453
|456
|449
|451
|—2¼
|Jul
|459½
|462¼
|456
|457¾
|—2¼
|Sep
|435
|437
|432¾
|433½
|—1¾
|Dec
|442
|443¾
|439¾
|440½
|—2
|Mar
|455¾
|457
|453
|453½
|—2¼
|May
|461¼
|464½
|460½
|461
|—2½
|Jul
|466½
|468¼
|464½
|464½
|—2¾
|Sep
|446
|447¾
|446
|446¼
|—1½
|Dec
|446
|448¾
|445½
|446¼
|—1¾
|Mar
|457¼
|457¼
|457
|457
|—2¼
|Dec
|450
|450
|450
|450
|—
|¾
|Est. sales 153,072.
|Fri.’s sales 454,518
|Fri.’s open int 1,843,995
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|354¾
|361¾
|353
|354¼
|+4
|Jul
|355¼
|360¼
|352
|354
|+2¼
|Dec
|352¾
|352¾
|352¾
|352¾
|+¼
|Est. sales 405.
|Fri.’s sales 1,211
|Fri.’s open int 2,706
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1023
|1031½
|1020½
|1028¾
|+5¾
|Jul
|1036½
|1045¾
|1035
|1043½
|+6¼
|Aug
|1032¼
|1041½
|1031¾
|1040½
|+6½
|Sep
|1023
|1031
|1021¾
|1030
|+6¼
|Nov
|1028
|1035¾
|1026½
|1034¾
|+5¾
|Jan
|1038¾
|1045
|1036½
|1044½
|+5¼
|Mar
|1038
|1045
|1037½
|1045
|+5
|May
|1043¾
|1049¼
|1042
|1047¾
|+3½
|Jul
|1048
|1055½
|1048
|1055½
|+5
|Aug
|1048¼
|1048¼
|1048¼
|1048¼
|+2¾
|Nov
|1020½
|1027½
|1020½
|1027¼
|+2¾
|Est. sales 105,362.
|Fri.’s sales 231,772
|Fri.’s open int 853,607,
|up 3,823
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|May
|45.06
|45.43
|44.67
|45.34
|+.18
|Jul
|45.64
|45.93
|45.22
|45.88
|+.20
|Aug
|45.69
|45.95
|45.31
|45.95
|+.21
|Sep
|45.67
|45.95
|45.32
|45.94
|+.21
|Oct
|45.63
|45.81
|45.21
|45.71
|+.08
|Dec
|45.78
|45.94
|45.32
|45.94
|+.18
|Jan
|45.71
|46.04
|45.50
|45.99
|+.12
|Mar
|45.81
|46.14
|45.57
|46.05
|+.08
|May
|45.94
|46.22
|45.77
|46.17
|+.06
|Jul
|46.15
|46.20
|45.93
|45.93
|—.30
|Dec
|45.66
|45.81
|45.66
|45.71
|—.08
|Est. sales 67,113.
|Fri.’s sales 194,259
|Fri.’s open int 601,058
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|May
|293.90
|296.90
|293.10
|295.60
|+2.10
|Jul
|301.70
|304.00
|300.50
|302.70
|+1.80
|Aug
|303.50
|306.10
|302.80
|304.60
|+1.40
|Sep
|305.30
|307.70
|304.40
|306.30
|+1.40
|Oct
|306.30
|308.70
|305.60
|307.30
|+1.30
|Dec
|309.90
|312.50
|309.50
|311.10
|+1.20
|Jan
|312.00
|314.00
|311.60
|312.50
|+.90
|Mar
|311.80
|314.90
|311.80
|313.60
|+1.00
|May
|312.10
|316.40
|312.10
|315.30
|+1.10
|Jul
|317.10
|318.20
|317.10
|317.60
|+1.10
|Aug
|317.00
|318.00
|317.00
|317.50
|+1.50
|Sep
|316.50
|316.70
|316.20
|316.20
|+1.50
|Oct
|314.20
|314.20
|314.20
|314.20
|+2.20
|Dec
|314.80
|315.70
|314.80
|315.70
|+1.90
|Est. sales 54,318.
|Fri.’s sales 140,814
|Fri.’s open int 592,378,
|up 10,083
