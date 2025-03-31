CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 529½ 531½ 525½ 530¼ +2 Jul 544¼ 546 540¼ 544½ +1¾ Sep 561 562¼ 557 560¾ +1½ Dec 584½ 586½ 581½ 584¾ +1¼ Mar 603½ 606½ 602 605¼ +1½ May 614¾ 616¾ 614 616 +1 Jul 618¼ 619½ 617¼ 619¼ +1 Dec 642¾ 642¾ 642¾ 642¾ +½ Est. sales 44,245. Fri.’s sales 152,279 Fri.’s open int 486,562, up 9,773 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 453 456 449 451 —2¼ Jul 459½ 462¼ 456 457¾ —2¼ Sep 435 437 432¾ 433½ —1¾ Dec 442 443¾ 439¾ 440½ —2 Mar 455¾ 457 453 453½ —2¼ May 461¼ 464½ 460½ 461 —2½ Jul 466½ 468¼ 464½ 464½ —2¾ Sep 446 447¾ 446 446¼ —1½ Dec 446 448¾ 445½ 446¼ —1¾ Mar 457¼ 457¼ 457 457 —2¼ Dec 450 450 450 450 — ¾ Est. sales 153,072. Fri.’s sales 454,518 Fri.’s open int 1,843,995 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 354¾ 361¾ 353 354¼ +4 Jul 355¼ 360¼ 352 354 +2¼ Dec 352¾ 352¾ 352¾ 352¾ +¼ Est. sales 405. Fri.’s sales 1,211 Fri.’s open int 2,706 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1023 1031½ 1020½ 1028¾ +5¾ Jul 1036½ 1045¾ 1035 1043½ +6¼ Aug 1032¼ 1041½ 1031¾ 1040½ +6½ Sep 1023 1031 1021¾ 1030 +6¼ Nov 1028 1035¾ 1026½ 1034¾ +5¾ Jan 1038¾ 1045 1036½ 1044½ +5¼ Mar 1038 1045 1037½ 1045 +5 May 1043¾ 1049¼ 1042 1047¾ +3½ Jul 1048 1055½ 1048 1055½ +5 Aug 1048¼ 1048¼ 1048¼ 1048¼ +2¾ Nov 1020½ 1027½ 1020½ 1027¼ +2¾ Est. sales 105,362. Fri.’s sales 231,772 Fri.’s open int 853,607, up 3,823 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb May 45.06 45.43 44.67 45.34 +.18 Jul 45.64 45.93 45.22 45.88 +.20 Aug 45.69 45.95 45.31 45.95 +.21 Sep 45.67 45.95 45.32 45.94 +.21 Oct 45.63 45.81 45.21 45.71 +.08 Dec 45.78 45.94 45.32 45.94 +.18 Jan 45.71 46.04 45.50 45.99 +.12 Mar 45.81 46.14 45.57 46.05 +.08 May 45.94 46.22 45.77 46.17 +.06 Jul 46.15 46.20 45.93 45.93 —.30 Dec 45.66 45.81 45.66 45.71 —.08 Est. sales 67,113. Fri.’s sales 194,259 Fri.’s open int 601,058 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton May 293.90 296.90 293.10 295.60 +2.10 Jul 301.70 304.00 300.50 302.70 +1.80 Aug 303.50 306.10 302.80 304.60 +1.40 Sep 305.30 307.70 304.40 306.30 +1.40 Oct 306.30 308.70 305.60 307.30 +1.30 Dec 309.90 312.50 309.50 311.10 +1.20 Jan 312.00 314.00 311.60 312.50 +.90 Mar 311.80 314.90 311.80 313.60 +1.00 May 312.10 316.40 312.10 315.30 +1.10 Jul 317.10 318.20 317.10 317.60 +1.10 Aug 317.00 318.00 317.00 317.50 +1.50 Sep 316.50 316.70 316.20 316.20 +1.50 Oct 314.20 314.20 314.20 314.20 +2.20 Dec 314.80 315.70 314.80 315.70 +1.90 Est. sales 54,318. Fri.’s sales 140,814 Fri.’s open int 592,378, up 10,083

