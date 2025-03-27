CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|536¼
|537¼
|530½
|532
|—3¼
|Jul
|551¾
|552¾
|546½
|548
|—3
|Sep
|568½
|569½
|563½
|564¾
|—3¼
|Dec
|592
|593
|587
|588¼
|—3
|Mar
|611
|612
|606½
|607¾
|—2½
|May
|621¾
|622
|617¾
|619¾
|—1½
|Jul
|622¾
|624
|620
|620
|—3
|Est. sales 57,943.
|Wed.’s sales 104,598
|Wed.’s open int 467,478,
|up 2,589
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|451¾
|452¾
|447¼
|449
|—2¼
|Jul
|459
|460½
|455
|456¾
|—2¼
|Sep
|437
|437¾
|432½
|434½
|—2½
|Dec
|444¾
|445¼
|440¾
|442½
|—2
|Mar
|458
|458¾
|454¾
|456¼
|—1¾
|May
|466
|466
|462¾
|464¼
|—1¾
|Jul
|469¾
|470
|467¼
|468
|—1¾
|Sep
|450¼
|450¼
|448¼
|448½
|—2¾
|Dec
|450½
|450¾
|446¾
|448½
|—1¾
|Mar
|461¼
|461¼
|461
|461
|—
|¼
|Dec
|450
|450
|450
|450
|—1¼
|Est. sales 174,012.
|Wed.’s sales 309,023
|Wed.’s open int 1,847,027,
|up 5,475
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|361
|361
|353½
|354½
|—6¾
|Jul
|358
|358
|355
|356
|—6¾
|Dec
|358
|358
|355
|355
|—5½
|Est. sales 299.
|Wed.’s sales 658
|Wed.’s open int 3,028,
|up 9
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1001
|1016¾
|999¾
|1011
|+10
|Jul
|1015
|1030
|1013¾
|1024¾
|+9¾
|Aug
|1012½
|1026½
|1011½
|1021½
|+9
|Sep
|1001½
|1015¾
|1001
|1010½
|+8¾
|Nov
|1006¼
|1021¼
|1006
|1015¼
|+8½
|Jan
|1019½
|1033
|1018½
|1027½
|+8¼
|Mar
|1022¾
|1036¼
|1022½
|1030½
|+7¼
|May
|1030
|1041½
|1029½
|1037
|+7½
|Jul
|1039½
|1048½
|1039
|1044
|+6¾
|Sep
|1020½
|1020½
|1020½
|1020½
|+3½
|Nov
|1015
|1025
|1015
|1020
|+4¾
|Est. sales 112,508.
|Wed.’s sales 189,486
|Wed.’s open int 846,654
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|May
|42.64
|44.40
|42.34
|43.90
|+1.26
|Jul
|43.22
|44.89
|42.88
|44.41
|+1.23
|Aug
|43.33
|44.95
|43.04
|44.50
|+1.17
|Sep
|43.37
|44.92
|43.13
|44.52
|+1.12
|Oct
|43.40
|44.82
|43.13
|44.45
|+1.04
|Dec
|43.61
|45.01
|43.33
|44.61
|+.99
|Jan
|43.72
|45.11
|43.53
|44.76
|+.96
|Mar
|43.91
|45.16
|43.71
|44.90
|+.91
|May
|44.13
|45.01
|44.13
|44.99
|+.79
|Jul
|45.25
|45.40
|45.03
|45.35
|+.97
|Dec
|44.90
|44.90
|44.66
|44.79
|+.71
|Est. sales 151,524.
|Wed.’s sales 130,609
|Wed.’s open int 594,487
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|May
|293.80
|294.70
|292.10
|293.40
|—.20
|Jul
|301.50
|302.40
|300.00
|301.10
|—.30
|Aug
|304.50
|304.60
|302.10
|303.20
|—.40
|Sep
|305.60
|306.10
|303.70
|304.60
|—.50
|Oct
|306.30
|306.90
|304.60
|305.50
|—.50
|Dec
|310.30
|310.70
|308.50
|309.40
|—.30
|Jan
|311.60
|312.30
|310.30
|311.10
|—.30
|Mar
|313.40
|313.70
|311.50
|312.10
|—.50
|May
|314.90
|317.60
|313.30
|313.80
|—.40
|Jul
|316.80
|319.20
|315.90
|316.30
|—.50
|Aug
|316.00
|320.20
|315.50
|316.80
|+.80
|Sep
|315.00
|315.70
|314.50
|314.80
|—.20
|Oct
|312.50
|312.50
|312.50
|312.50
|Dec
|313.60
|313.60
|313.60
|313.60
|—.60
|Est. sales 58,141.
|Wed.’s sales 107,513
|Wed.’s open int 579,290,
|up 1,967
