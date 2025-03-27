CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 536¼ 537¼ 530½ 532 —3¼ Jul 551¾ 552¾ 546½ 548 —3 Sep 568½ 569½ 563½ 564¾ —3¼ Dec 592 593 587 588¼ —3 Mar 611 612 606½ 607¾ —2½ May 621¾ 622 617¾ 619¾ —1½ Jul 622¾ 624 620 620 —3 Est. sales 57,943. Wed.’s sales 104,598 Wed.’s open int 467,478, up 2,589 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 451¾ 452¾ 447¼ 449 —2¼ Jul 459 460½ 455 456¾ —2¼ Sep 437 437¾ 432½ 434½ —2½ Dec 444¾ 445¼ 440¾ 442½ —2 Mar 458 458¾ 454¾ 456¼ —1¾ May 466 466 462¾ 464¼ —1¾ Jul 469¾ 470 467¼ 468 —1¾ Sep 450¼ 450¼ 448¼ 448½ —2¾ Dec 450½ 450¾ 446¾ 448½ —1¾ Mar 461¼ 461¼ 461 461 — ¼ Dec 450 450 450 450 —1¼ Est. sales 174,012. Wed.’s sales 309,023 Wed.’s open int 1,847,027, up 5,475 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 361 361 353½ 354½ —6¾ Jul 358 358 355 356 —6¾ Dec 358 358 355 355 —5½ Est. sales 299. Wed.’s sales 658 Wed.’s open int 3,028, up 9 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1001 1016¾ 999¾ 1011 +10 Jul 1015 1030 1013¾ 1024¾ +9¾ Aug 1012½ 1026½ 1011½ 1021½ +9 Sep 1001½ 1015¾ 1001 1010½ +8¾ Nov 1006¼ 1021¼ 1006 1015¼ +8½ Jan 1019½ 1033 1018½ 1027½ +8¼ Mar 1022¾ 1036¼ 1022½ 1030½ +7¼ May 1030 1041½ 1029½ 1037 +7½ Jul 1039½ 1048½ 1039 1044 +6¾ Sep 1020½ 1020½ 1020½ 1020½ +3½ Nov 1015 1025 1015 1020 +4¾ Est. sales 112,508. Wed.’s sales 189,486 Wed.’s open int 846,654 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb May 42.64 44.40 42.34 43.90 +1.26 Jul 43.22 44.89 42.88 44.41 +1.23 Aug 43.33 44.95 43.04 44.50 +1.17 Sep 43.37 44.92 43.13 44.52 +1.12 Oct 43.40 44.82 43.13 44.45 +1.04 Dec 43.61 45.01 43.33 44.61 +.99 Jan 43.72 45.11 43.53 44.76 +.96 Mar 43.91 45.16 43.71 44.90 +.91 May 44.13 45.01 44.13 44.99 +.79 Jul 45.25 45.40 45.03 45.35 +.97 Dec 44.90 44.90 44.66 44.79 +.71 Est. sales 151,524. Wed.’s sales 130,609 Wed.’s open int 594,487 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton May 293.80 294.70 292.10 293.40 —.20 Jul 301.50 302.40 300.00 301.10 —.30 Aug 304.50 304.60 302.10 303.20 —.40 Sep 305.60 306.10 303.70 304.60 —.50 Oct 306.30 306.90 304.60 305.50 —.50 Dec 310.30 310.70 308.50 309.40 —.30 Jan 311.60 312.30 310.30 311.10 —.30 Mar 313.40 313.70 311.50 312.10 —.50 May 314.90 317.60 313.30 313.80 —.40 Jul 316.80 319.20 315.90 316.30 —.50 Aug 316.00 320.20 315.50 316.80 +.80 Sep 315.00 315.70 314.50 314.80 —.20 Oct 312.50 312.50 312.50 312.50 Dec 313.60 313.60 313.60 313.60 —.60 Est. sales 58,141. Wed.’s sales 107,513 Wed.’s open int 579,290, up 1,967

