CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|544
|545¾
|537¾
|538¼
|—5
|Jul
|560¼
|562¼
|553¾
|554¼
|—5½
|Sep
|577
|578¾
|570½
|571
|—5½
|Dec
|601
|602
|593¾
|594¼
|—5¼
|Mar
|619
|620½
|612¾
|613
|—5¼
|May
|628¾
|631
|624
|624¼
|—4½
|Jul
|628½
|628½
|624½
|624½
|—4
|Dec
|647¼
|647¼
|647¼
|647¼
|—3
|Est. sales 39,891.
|Tue.’s sales 104,484
|Tue.’s open int 464,889,
|up 1,618
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|458¾
|461
|457
|457½
|—
|¼
|Jul
|466¼
|467¾
|464¼
|464½
|—
|¾
|Sep
|442½
|442½
|440
|440¼
|—1¾
|Dec
|449
|449½
|447
|447½
|—1½
|Mar
|462
|462½
|460¼
|460½
|—1½
|May
|469¾
|470
|468
|468
|—1¾
|Jul
|473¼
|473½
|472¼
|472¼
|—1½
|Sep
|454¼
|454¼
|454¼
|454¼
|—
|½
|Dec
|454
|454¼
|452¼
|452¼
|—1¾
|Est. sales 104,927.
|Tue.’s sales 310,857
|Tue.’s open int 1,841,552,
|up 17,850
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|367½
|370¾
|356¼
|357
|—10½
|Jul
|367
|367½
|357¼
|358½
|—8½
|Dec
|365
|365
|358
|358
|—5¼
|Est. sales 381.
|Tue.’s sales 253
|Tue.’s open int 3,019,
|up 100
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1002¾
|1008¾
|997½
|1006¼
|+4½
|Jul
|1017
|1022
|1011¼
|1019¾
|+4¼
|Aug
|1014¼
|1018¼
|1008¾
|1016½
|+4
|Sep
|1003
|1007
|998
|1005¾
|+4¼
|Nov
|1007½
|1012
|1003
|1010½
|+4
|Jan
|1019
|1024½
|1016
|1022¾
|+3½
|Mar
|1024¾
|1028
|1021½
|1026¼
|+3
|May
|1028¾
|1034½
|1028
|1034
|+4
|Jul
|1038
|1042¼
|1036¾
|1042
|+4
|Nov
|1017¼
|1018½
|1015¼
|1017¾
|+2½
|Est. sales 76,743.
|Tue.’s sales 175,643
|Tue.’s open int 853,368
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|May
|42.28
|43.11
|42.15
|42.89
|+.59
|Jul
|42.84
|43.64
|42.62
|43.41
|+.56
|Aug
|42.99
|43.76
|42.75
|43.50
|+.51
|Sep
|43.05
|43.80
|42.78
|43.53
|+.48
|Oct
|42.94
|43.75
|42.78
|43.55
|+.53
|Dec
|43.21
|43.93
|42.96
|43.72
|+.51
|Jan
|43.38
|44.09
|43.23
|43.91
|+.52
|Mar
|43.59
|44.26
|43.56
|44.09
|+.50
|May
|43.95
|44.44
|43.95
|44.44
|+.62
|Jul
|44.05
|44.64
|44.02
|44.56
|+.55
|Dec
|44.25
|44.34
|44.20
|44.34
|+.62
|Est. sales 58,513.
|Tue.’s sales 119,736
|Tue.’s open int 596,420
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|May
|295.50
|295.90
|293.80
|295.10
|Jul
|303.10
|303.50
|301.70
|302.60
|—.30
|Aug
|305.50
|305.70
|303.80
|304.70
|—.40
|Sep
|307.00
|307.00
|305.30
|306.10
|—.40
|Oct
|307.20
|307.70
|306.20
|306.80
|—.50
|Dec
|311.10
|311.70
|309.80
|310.50
|—.50
|Jan
|313.00
|313.10
|311.50
|311.90
|—.60
|Mar
|313.90
|314.00
|312.80
|313.10
|—.40
|May
|315.40
|315.40
|314.50
|314.80
|—.50
|Jul
|318.10
|318.10
|316.90
|316.90
|—.90
|Aug
|316.40
|316.40
|316.40
|316.40
|—.90
|Sep
|316.00
|316.00
|315.10
|315.10
|—1.00
|Dec
|315.00
|315.00
|314.10
|314.10
|—1.60
|Est. sales 46,533.
|Tue.’s sales 114,244
|Tue.’s open int 577,323,
|up 3,069
