CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed.: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 544 545¾ 537¾ 538¼ —5 Jul 560¼ 562¼ 553¾ 554¼ —5½ Sep 577 578¾ 570½ 571 —5½ Dec 601 602 593¾ 594¼ —5¼ Mar 619 620½ 612¾ 613 —5¼ May 628¾ 631 624 624¼ —4½ Jul 628½ 628½ 624½ 624½ —4 Dec 647¼ 647¼ 647¼ 647¼ —3 Est. sales 39,891. Tue.’s sales 104,484 Tue.’s open int 464,889, up 1,618 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 458¾ 461 457 457½ — ¼ Jul 466¼ 467¾ 464¼ 464½ — ¾ Sep 442½ 442½ 440 440¼ —1¾ Dec 449 449½ 447 447½ —1½ Mar 462 462½ 460¼ 460½ —1½ May 469¾ 470 468 468 —1¾ Jul 473¼ 473½ 472¼ 472¼ —1½ Sep 454¼ 454¼ 454¼ 454¼ — ½ Dec 454 454¼ 452¼ 452¼ —1¾ Est. sales 104,927. Tue.’s sales 310,857 Tue.’s open int 1,841,552, up 17,850 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 367½ 370¾ 356¼ 357 —10½ Jul 367 367½ 357¼ 358½ —8½ Dec 365 365 358 358 —5¼ Est. sales 381. Tue.’s sales 253 Tue.’s open int 3,019, up 100 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1002¾ 1008¾ 997½ 1006¼ +4½ Jul 1017 1022 1011¼ 1019¾ +4¼ Aug 1014¼ 1018¼ 1008¾ 1016½ +4 Sep 1003 1007 998 1005¾ +4¼ Nov 1007½ 1012 1003 1010½ +4 Jan 1019 1024½ 1016 1022¾ +3½ Mar 1024¾ 1028 1021½ 1026¼ +3 May 1028¾ 1034½ 1028 1034 +4 Jul 1038 1042¼ 1036¾ 1042 +4 Nov 1017¼ 1018½ 1015¼ 1017¾ +2½ Est. sales 76,743. Tue.’s sales 175,643 Tue.’s open int 853,368 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb May 42.28 43.11 42.15 42.89 +.59 Jul 42.84 43.64 42.62 43.41 +.56 Aug 42.99 43.76 42.75 43.50 +.51 Sep 43.05 43.80 42.78 43.53 +.48 Oct 42.94 43.75 42.78 43.55 +.53 Dec 43.21 43.93 42.96 43.72 +.51 Jan 43.38 44.09 43.23 43.91 +.52 Mar 43.59 44.26 43.56 44.09 +.50 May 43.95 44.44 43.95 44.44 +.62 Jul 44.05 44.64 44.02 44.56 +.55 Dec 44.25 44.34 44.20 44.34 +.62 Est. sales 58,513. Tue.’s sales 119,736 Tue.’s open int 596,420 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton May 295.50 295.90 293.80 295.10 Jul 303.10 303.50 301.70 302.60 —.30 Aug 305.50 305.70 303.80 304.70 —.40 Sep 307.00 307.00 305.30 306.10 —.40 Oct 307.20 307.70 306.20 306.80 —.50 Dec 311.10 311.70 309.80 310.50 —.50 Jan 313.00 313.10 311.50 311.90 —.60 Mar 313.90 314.00 312.80 313.10 —.40 May 315.40 315.40 314.50 314.80 —.50 Jul 318.10 318.10 316.90 316.90 —.90 Aug 316.40 316.40 316.40 316.40 —.90 Sep 316.00 316.00 315.10 315.10 —1.00 Dec 315.00 315.00 314.10 314.10 —1.60 Est. sales 46,533. Tue.’s sales 114,244 Tue.’s open int 577,323, up 3,069

