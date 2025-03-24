CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|561¼
|563
|545¼
|547½
|—10¾
|Jul
|576
|579¼
|562
|564½
|—10
|Sep
|593
|595½
|578¾
|581½
|—9½
|Dec
|617½
|617¾
|601
|603¾
|—9¾
|Mar
|633
|633¾
|619½
|622
|—9¾
|May
|641¾
|641¾
|630¾
|631½
|—10
|Jul
|637¾
|637¾
|627½
|627½
|—10¾
|Est. sales 43,731.
|Fri.’s sales 77,190
|Fri.’s open int 457,011,
|up 2,367
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|465
|466¼
|459½
|461¾
|—2½
|Jul
|472
|473½
|466¾
|469¾
|—1¾
|Sep
|445½
|446¾
|440¾
|442¾
|—2
|Dec
|451½
|453
|447½
|449½
|—1½
|Mar
|463¾
|465
|460
|462
|—1½
|May
|471
|471
|468¼
|469¾
|—1¼
|Jul
|476
|476
|472¼
|473½
|—1½
|Sep
|454¾
|454¾
|453¾
|454
|—1¾
|Dec
|454
|455¼
|451¾
|453¼
|—1¾
|Dec
|454½
|454½
|454½
|454½
|—
|¾
|Est. sales 119,453.
|Fri.’s sales 355,131
|Fri.’s open int 1,823,591,
|up 16,707
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|378¼
|379¾
|376¼
|379
|—1¾
|Jul
|371
|377
|371
|375½
|+¼
|Est. sales 109.
|Fri.’s sales 504
|Fri.’s open int 2,873,
|up 30
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1010
|1011½
|1003¼
|1006
|—3¾
|Jul
|1021¾
|1023¼
|1015¼
|1017½
|—4
|Aug
|1017
|1018¼
|1010¾
|1013
|—3¾
|Sep
|1004¼
|1005
|997¾
|999½
|—3¾
|Nov
|1007¾
|1009¼
|1002½
|1003¾
|—4
|Jan
|1019¾
|1021
|1014½
|1015½
|—4½
|Mar
|1024½
|1024½
|1018¼
|1020¼
|—3½
|May
|1030
|1030
|1024¾
|1025½
|—5
|Jul
|1037¾
|1037¾
|1033
|1034½
|—3¾
|Nov
|1012
|1015¾
|1010¾
|1012¾
|—3
|Est. sales 63,259.
|Fri.’s sales 183,679
|Fri.’s open int 854,533
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|May
|42.01
|42.20
|41.50
|41.72
|—.29
|Jul
|42.51
|42.72
|42.06
|42.25
|—.28
|Aug
|42.64
|42.84
|42.20
|42.41
|—.23
|Sep
|42.63
|42.84
|42.23
|42.44
|—.21
|Oct
|42.39
|42.76
|42.17
|42.40
|—.15
|Dec
|42.74
|42.91
|42.32
|42.54
|—.17
|Jan
|42.92
|43.04
|42.50
|42.70
|—.17
|Mar
|42.93
|43.20
|42.89
|42.89
|—.17
|May
|43.30
|43.30
|43.14
|43.14
|—.14
|Jul
|43.67
|43.67
|43.67
|43.67
|+.19
|Est. sales 45,798.
|Fri.’s sales 119,161
|Fri.’s open int 599,454,
|up 8,427
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|May
|300.90
|300.90
|296.80
|297.90
|—2.40
|Jul
|306.90
|307.60
|304.30
|305.20
|—2.00
|Aug
|308.50
|309.10
|306.00
|306.90
|—1.90
|Sep
|309.60
|310.10
|307.20
|307.90
|—1.90
|Oct
|310.50
|310.50
|307.80
|308.40
|—1.80
|Dec
|313.30
|313.90
|311.30
|312.10
|—1.60
|Jan
|315.00
|315.00
|312.80
|313.00
|—2.00
|Mar
|315.00
|315.80
|313.50
|314.20
|—1.60
|May
|316.90
|316.90
|314.90
|314.90
|—2.30
|Jul
|317.70
|318.00
|317.70
|317.70
|—1.80
|Dec
|315.00
|315.20
|315.00
|315.00
|—1.80
|Est. sales 47,773.
|Fri.’s sales 125,809
|Fri.’s open int 566,600,
|up 5,408
