CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 561¼ 563 545¼ 547½ —10¾ Jul 576 579¼ 562 564½ —10 Sep 593 595½ 578¾ 581½ —9½ Dec 617½ 617¾ 601 603¾ —9¾ Mar 633 633¾ 619½ 622 —9¾ May 641¾ 641¾ 630¾ 631½ —10 Jul 637¾ 637¾ 627½ 627½ —10¾ Est. sales 43,731. Fri.’s sales 77,190 Fri.’s open int 457,011, up 2,367 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 465 466¼ 459½ 461¾ —2½ Jul 472 473½ 466¾ 469¾ —1¾ Sep 445½ 446¾ 440¾ 442¾ —2 Dec 451½ 453 447½ 449½ —1½ Mar 463¾ 465 460 462 —1½ May 471 471 468¼ 469¾ —1¼ Jul 476 476 472¼ 473½ —1½ Sep 454¾ 454¾ 453¾ 454 —1¾ Dec 454 455¼ 451¾ 453¼ —1¾ Dec 454½ 454½ 454½ 454½ — ¾ Est. sales 119,453. Fri.’s sales 355,131 Fri.’s open int 1,823,591, up 16,707 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 378¼ 379¾ 376¼ 379 —1¾ Jul 371 377 371 375½ +¼ Est. sales 109. Fri.’s sales 504 Fri.’s open int 2,873, up 30 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1010 1011½ 1003¼ 1006 —3¾ Jul 1021¾ 1023¼ 1015¼ 1017½ —4 Aug 1017 1018¼ 1010¾ 1013 —3¾ Sep 1004¼ 1005 997¾ 999½ —3¾ Nov 1007¾ 1009¼ 1002½ 1003¾ —4 Jan 1019¾ 1021 1014½ 1015½ —4½ Mar 1024½ 1024½ 1018¼ 1020¼ —3½ May 1030 1030 1024¾ 1025½ —5 Jul 1037¾ 1037¾ 1033 1034½ —3¾ Nov 1012 1015¾ 1010¾ 1012¾ —3 Est. sales 63,259. Fri.’s sales 183,679 Fri.’s open int 854,533 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb May 42.01 42.20 41.50 41.72 —.29 Jul 42.51 42.72 42.06 42.25 —.28 Aug 42.64 42.84 42.20 42.41 —.23 Sep 42.63 42.84 42.23 42.44 —.21 Oct 42.39 42.76 42.17 42.40 —.15 Dec 42.74 42.91 42.32 42.54 —.17 Jan 42.92 43.04 42.50 42.70 —.17 Mar 42.93 43.20 42.89 42.89 —.17 May 43.30 43.30 43.14 43.14 —.14 Jul 43.67 43.67 43.67 43.67 +.19 Est. sales 45,798. Fri.’s sales 119,161 Fri.’s open int 599,454, up 8,427 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton May 300.90 300.90 296.80 297.90 —2.40 Jul 306.90 307.60 304.30 305.20 —2.00 Aug 308.50 309.10 306.00 306.90 —1.90 Sep 309.60 310.10 307.20 307.90 —1.90 Oct 310.50 310.50 307.80 308.40 —1.80 Dec 313.30 313.90 311.30 312.10 —1.60 Jan 315.00 315.00 312.80 313.00 —2.00 Mar 315.00 315.80 313.50 314.20 —1.60 May 316.90 316.90 314.90 314.90 —2.30 Jul 317.70 318.00 317.70 317.70 —1.80 Dec 315.00 315.20 315.00 315.00 —1.80 Est. sales 47,773. Fri.’s sales 125,809 Fri.’s open int 566,600, up 5,408

